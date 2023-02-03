Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Rhona Malone: Cover-up claim over police review of sexism case
A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up. Rhona Malone said the review lacked independence and depth. It came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a...
Comments / 0