Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Doing Good: Penelope House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we’re highlighting Penelope House. Penelope House provides emergency shelter and comprehensive services to victims of Domestic Violence and their children in Mobile, Washington, Clarke, and Choctaw Counties. 24 hour crisis line 251-342-8994. The 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival, a celebration...
WALA-TV FOX10
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
WALA-TV FOX10
Miracle on the Bay Parade to benefit St. Jude
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Mardi Gras in Mobile and it’s time to ride for the kids of St. Jude!. Bill Black and Shelby Mitchell from 95 KJS/iHeartRadio Gulf Coast stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the Miracle on the Bay Parade benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment. They have...
WALA-TV FOX10
Free heart screenings Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10. Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacon celebrating 10 years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon is celebrating 10 years as the Gulf Coast’s premier pop culture gathering, taking over downtown Pensacola Feb. 24-26. Events take place at multiple venues across the downtown area, including the Pensacola Bay Center, The Wright Place, The Center, The Rex Theater and the Pensacola Museum of Commerce. More than 150 celebrities, authors, artists and guests are scheduled to meet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos and discuss their work on panels. Dozens of unique vendors will sell collectibles, original art, games, comics, toys and more on our vendor floor. Live entertainment takes place throughout the day on the Poseidon’s Bay stage in front of the Pensacola Bay Center. Pensacon also offers fans a chance to come together and enjoy the fellowship of fellow fans and to express their creativity and enthusiasm. Cosplay is not required but is encouraged.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Community Center set for reopening
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Community Center, located at 2500 West Main Street, is having a ceremony tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the reopening. The free public facility will provide programs and activities for the older community of Prichard with fitness classes, recreational activities and educational programs. Activities...
WALA-TV FOX10
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Nothing Bundt Cakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day with one of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ wide selection of lovable treats including the new ‘Red Rose’ Decorated Bundt Cake. Sharable Bundtinis with the new ‘Conversation Hearts’ and ‘Roses’ Toppers are also available to order by the dozen and are perfect for Galentine’s Day celebrations or as a sweet gift for your valentine.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
WALA-TV FOX10
911 Dauphin St.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:. Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.
WALA-TV FOX10
Battleship Park Living History Crew Drill
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come see history come to life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Living History Crew Drill. Interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. These historical reenactors, dressed in WWII period Navy uniforms, demonstrate what life aboard ship was like during wartime. They share stories from our original crewmen, conduct weapons briefings, and demonstrate drills while aboard ship.
WALA-TV FOX10
Greene & Phillips: Injuries on the job
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As today’s workforce grows, unfortunately so do the number of injuries on the job. David Greene, from Greene & Phillips, joined us to talk about your legal rights if you’ve been hurt while on the clock. First off, what are some of the steps...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola temporarily renames airport “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport” to celebrate Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - We are just a few weeks away from Pensacon! the comic convention starts February 24th. And to celebrate, the city of Pensacola officially renamed the airport the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”. The change is temporary, but it’s worth it as we get ready to celebrate the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Actor Greg Grunberg discusses new video series “The Care Giver”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Grunberg is an actor who has appeared in many movies and TV shows. But the roles closest to his heart are father, caregiver and advocate to his own son, Jake who is living with epilepsy. Now Greg is hosting an inspirational online video series called...
WALA-TV FOX10
Watch vs Warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s talk about the differences between watches and warnings. One of the best analogies is the taco analogy. When you have a “taco watch” you have all the ingredients for a taco, but you do not have a taco yet. When you have a...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person shot on Burden Street in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was shot at a house on the corner of Burden and Cotton Streets around 5pm Tuesday. MPD said he has life-threatening injuries. Shernita Mauldin said her son, Howard Anderson, 27, was shot twice after he opened the door for the suspect, he thought was his friend.
WALA-TV FOX10
Lillian veterinarian hit by bullet after man opened fire on her group
LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A well-known veterinarian in Lillian is recovering from a bullet wound after a man opened fire on her group. They were just south of Dothan, competing in a field trial with bird dogs and horses. Dr. Susan Wells was the only one hit after several shots were fired.
WALA-TV FOX10
Muggy morning; severe weather risk overnight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs should reach the upper 70s later today with occasional showers and storms, but the most dangerous weather doesn’t arrive until late tonight and early Thursday. Our severe risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty straight line winds. The storms will weaken as they move into our area with the bulk of the rain that forms after 9am Thursday being East of I-65. An Upper Low could drive more widepsread rain into our area Friday so make sure you have the rain gear with you if you have any Friday or Friday night plans. Highs will be in the low 60s by Friday and down into the 57-60 degree range for the weekend. The weather is mostly dry for Saturday and Sunday. The coldest morning wlll be coming Sunday morning with a temperature in the low 30s.
Comments / 0