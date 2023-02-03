ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1600kush.com

Payne County Women in Law Enforcement Week Celebration

News release (Special proclamation) (Stillwater, Okla) — February 13, 2023, Payne County Board of Commissioners Meeting, a special proclamation will be presented proclaiming “February 13 – 17, 2023, as “Payne County, Oklahoma, Women in Law Enforcement Week”, pending Board of Commissioners’ approval. The Payne...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled

A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy