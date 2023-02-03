Read full article on original website
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44,...
Oklahoma County Jail inmate pleads guilty in cellmate’s 2021 murder
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate recently pleaded guilty in Oklahoma County District Court to the 2021 murder of his cellmate.
1600kush.com
Payne County Women in Law Enforcement Week Celebration
News release (Special proclamation) (Stillwater, Okla) — February 13, 2023, Payne County Board of Commissioners Meeting, a special proclamation will be presented proclaiming “February 13 – 17, 2023, as “Payne County, Oklahoma, Women in Law Enforcement Week”, pending Board of Commissioners’ approval. The Payne...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
News On 6
Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled
A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Rape, Sentenced To 5 Years
A Tulsa man was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted rape and other charges. Angel Rodriguez attempted to rape the woman he knows after she came over to his house to help "roll his marijuana" last April, court records said. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three charges and is...
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said. Tulsa police said they were called to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North 129th East Ave where police saw about 200 cars involved in street racing.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
Traffic stop leads police to find 123 pounds of meth
A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to a massive drug bust, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment
Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa. Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said. She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police. Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting...
Sapulpa mom arrested on multiple charges after meth was found in baby’s diaper bag
DHS called to care for 7-month-old baby after mother arrested on drug charges
Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs
A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
