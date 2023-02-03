Read full article on original website
Kathryn Englund
4d ago
looks like a bolo tie to me. nothing wrong with that. why do people always look to sexualize even innocent child's drawing.
Reply(53)
1217
walkerdog
4d ago
This is adults seeing something in a child's drawing that was never in that child's mind. It's obviously the collar and a tie.
Reply(18)
925
Linda Horvath
4d ago
this is an innocent drawing by a little girl. Adults need to get their minds out of the gutter. Absolutely terrible!!
Reply(10)
884
Related
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
KATV
Parents upset with Bryant Schools' response after they say cheerleader was harassed
BRYANT, Ark. (KATV) — Parents of a Bryant Junior High School cheerleader are sounding the alarm on what they said was a lack of disciplinary actions taken by the school district after their student was targeted by other cheerleaders. A group of Bryant cheerleaders captured a photo Candace and...
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
Innocent or inappropriate? Student’s drawing confiscated by school
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
msn.com
Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]
Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
iheart.com
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
Upworthy
Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It...
Student expected to be charged after third-grade girl was beaten on Florida school bus
A student has been arrested after video showed two others beating a girl on a school bus in Florida, school officials said. The video, which was shot on a cell phone and shared on social media, lasts about 40 seconds and in it, two students are seen repeatedly punching the girl in the head.
AOL Corp
'I'm going to put you in an electric chair': Video of a Maryland HS student bullying a special needs classmate sparks outrage
Officials at a high school in Maryland say they are investigating the origins of a video appearing on social media this week that depicts a student verbally bullying a classmate with special needs. The video, which is about a minute long and packed with racial slurs and profanity-laced outbursts, was air-dropped to several students and staff at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Md., on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s principal. Later that day the principal sent a letter to parents, which, for many critics, served only to inflame the situation.
School District’s ‘Racist’ Dirty Snowman Post Has Community Crying WTF
Members of a small New York community are furious at their local school for sharing a painfully tone-deaf social media post in which a dirty snowman was praised for its “diversity.”The Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted an image on Tuesday of three elementary-aged students proudly standing behind a snowman they had built, local radio station WRRV reported. In the photo, the snowman has been constructed with three large mounds of snow with what appears to be quite a bit of dirt mixed in.“Today’s CE Fourth Grade Playground Fun,” Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted on its Facebook page, seemingly referring to...
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
KCCI.com
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
Students mercilessly assault 9-year-old girl on school bus, parents pressing charges: video
At least two students assaulted a 9-year-old girl on a bus in Florida and a video captured the incident. Her parents are pressing charges against the school and the boys.
Georgia High School Student Allegedly Breaks Teacher’s Leg During Classroom Confrontation
After footage circulated on social media showing a high school student fighting her teacher, an investigation in underway, and the teenager is facing criminal charges. According to WSB-TV, the confrontation happened between a ninth grader and her teacher inside a classroom at Heritage High School on Jan. 27. The viral...
msn.com
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair
A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
Tyla
72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 1335