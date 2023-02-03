ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Brite Winter releases full festival lineup and schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brite Winter 2023 is happening on Saturday, February 25 in the West Bank of the Flats featuring 20 local and regional music acts performing on three stages throughout the day, including headliners Welshly Arms. General tickets for Brite Winter 2023 are available at vivenu.com and start at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Duran Duran bringing its ‘Future Past’ tour to Blossom Music Center this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - ‘80s icons and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will bring their “Future Past” Tour to Blossom Music Center on Sunday, September 10. Fellow Rock Hall inductee Nile Rodgers & Chic will open along with London pop-rockers Bastille. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, via livenation.com and Duran Duran’s website.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For those who like to try restaurants they haven’t been to, this is a good time: Cleveland Restaurant Week is set to run from Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 18. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents, a consortium of local restaurants, are scheduled...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

