Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shopsJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Ministry, Buddy Guy and Death Grips book Cleveland dates, plus the lowdown on a great week of local live music: Malcolm X Abram
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The spring and summer concert calendar is filling up fast as artists, booking agents, venues, and festivals all work to get their stuff together to ensure their treks crisscrossing through the states will reach the most folks and generates the most cash. We could play the annual...
Brite Winter releases full festival lineup and schedule
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brite Winter 2023 is happening on Saturday, February 25 in the West Bank of the Flats featuring 20 local and regional music acts performing on three stages throughout the day, including headliners Welshly Arms. General tickets for Brite Winter 2023 are available at vivenu.com and start at...
It’s Travis vs. Jason Kelce of Cleveland Heights in Super Bowl LVII: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Super Bowl LVII is almost here and even though the Browns won’t be playing in it, there will be a decidedly Cleveland flavor to the goings on thanks to Travis and Jason Kelce, two brothers from Cleveland Heights. Travis is an All-Pro tight end for...
Duran Duran bringing its ‘Future Past’ tour to Blossom Music Center this summer
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - ‘80s icons and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will bring their “Future Past” Tour to Blossom Music Center on Sunday, September 10. Fellow Rock Hall inductee Nile Rodgers & Chic will open along with London pop-rockers Bastille. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, via livenation.com and Duran Duran’s website.
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
John Jackson exhibition at Artists Archives in Cleveland celebrates gifted artist murdered in senseless 2006 shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s rare that an important local art exhibition requires viewers to ponder America’s epidemic of gun violence, but that’s the case with the new show of works by the late sculptor and painter John Jackson at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve in University Circle.
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
Lucky Ducky Medina is, in fact, all it’s quacked up to be
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re in Medina, don’t be surprised if a toy duck paddles its way across your path. Brandy Kerr is working to bring some joy to people through her Lucky Ducky Medina project, in which she leaves little decorated rubber ducks on vehicles and other places for people to find.
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
How messages of hope from former Cavs helped local teen
“It’s just inspiring to see like 'wow' this professional took his time to send a message to me."
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Deadline Primer, LeBron James set to make history: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers made their big move in September, acquiring Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade. That’s why you’re likely not going to see the team be very active at the NBA Trade Deadline Thursday. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Cleveland’s limited options, as...
Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For those who like to try restaurants they haven’t been to, this is a good time: Cleveland Restaurant Week is set to run from Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 18. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents, a consortium of local restaurants, are scheduled...
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
OHSAA Division I girls basketball district preview: Favorites, players to watch, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The girls basketball postseason begins this weekend with sectional games, followed by district semifinals and finals. This preview breaks down each area Division I district tournament. There are six Division I districts that include cleveland.com-area teams. The Northeast region was divided into east and west, and...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Cassidy Theatre hopes to bond with audience in upcoming ‘Beauty and the Beast’ production
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In many ways, local theater veteran Brenton Cochran has been waiting decades to direct “Beauty and the Beast.”. “I grew up with the movie,” said the Wadsworth native, who now calls Parma home. “I come from the golden age of Disney. I grew up...
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
'Packed to the gills': Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity
Thinking about getting a new four-legged friend for your family? Now is the time; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is "packed to the gills."
