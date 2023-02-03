ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabazon, CA

988 California Tribal Summit hosted by Didi Hirsch in the Cabazon

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ni0ps_0kbcIQpY00

The summit will bring awareness to suicide, suicide prevention, and mental health.

"Suicide disproportionately affects American Indians and Alaskan Natives; we have the highest rate of suicide," says Charles Martin, Tribal Chairman of Morongo Band of Mission Indians. "Among migration, both racial and ethnic groups in the United States. These rates have steadily increased over the last 20 years and may be linked to several issues."

Representatives from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) shared the history of 988 Suicide and Lifeline center and access to care. Local tribes are bringing some of the crisis centers into one room to discuss with who they can partner with Mental health crisis centers.

There are 13 Crisis Centers in the state of California. A SAMHSA representative says that they are finding ways to partner with all 110 tribes in California and training counselors who are culturally aware. Some tribal members are concerned about engagement with urban areas and their tribal communities. When calling 988, they do not require demographics, so they have no data on who is calling. The SAMHSA representatives are saying that they need to find out ways to attain usable data so they can pinpoint the needs of a community or individual.

SAMHSA does have a chat system. During the chat survey, they are able to collect data by age, sex, and sometimes demographics that are voluntarily given, but they say their data is limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7aTN_0kbcIQpY00

SAMHSA representatives educated the people on when to call 911 - Fire or medical emergency. They say 911 is focused on dispatch. When to call 988 - They will speak to a counselor and say that counselors normally de-escalate the crisis, but the person who called does not need someone to come out to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whmR9_0kbcIQpY00

The summit is held at the Morongo Casino in the city of Cabazon.

The post 988 California Tribal Summit hosted by Didi Hirsch in the Cabazon appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health

DAP Health is looking to expand its healthcare services by purchasing the Borrego Health System.  Millions of dollars worth of real estate and medical supplies from the bankrupt clinic chain are currently up for auction.  DAP Health’s takeover bid was announced on its website on Monday. The Palm Springs non-profit is partnering with Innercare and The post DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Read With Me needs more volunteers to help eastern Coachella Valley kids

Read With Me is looking for more volunteers to serve East Coachella Valley schools. The nonprofit, which helps children develop their reading and English skills, wants at least 37 new readers to help kids at eastern valley schools that are harder to get to than others.  The program, which has been in existence since 2004, The post Read With Me needs more volunteers to help eastern Coachella Valley kids appeared first on KESQ.
SALTON CITY, CA
oc-breeze.com

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside board tentatively OKs wage Increases for caregivers

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tentatively approved a three-year agreement guaranteeing modest hourly wage increases for Riverside County In-Home Supportive Services caregivers, whose ranks the county has been trying to increase. In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on a wage growth plan, as well as increased appropriations...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

California Utilities Credits Coming Early

The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit. You get the credit on your electric bill and natural gas bill every spring. But those utilities bills are much higher this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.  California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
moderncampground.com

California State Parks Urges Visitors to Use Free Pass Programs, Explore the Outdoors

As the world continues to grapple with the stress and anxiety brought on by the pandemic, many are turning to the great outdoors for solace. California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Natural Resources Agency are leading the charge in providing Californians with more opportunities to explore the state’s natural beauty and enjoy the many benefits of spending time in nature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy