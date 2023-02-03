ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Rain increases from the south to north this afternoon

Rain increases from south to north today between 12pm-3pm; Prepare for a soggy evening commute. The transition to snow is expected after midnight, clearing by 6am Thursday morning. A slushy accumulation of a coating-1" is possible across the area mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces; Air and road temperatures...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Weather Blog: We experience record heat, then rain changing to snow in less than 3 days

WEDNESDAY (NOON-MIDNIGHT):. Rain will increase with temperatures dropping from around 45° to 35°. The rain may become heavy at times 8 PM-midnight as we enter the comma head of the storm. That is the part of the storm where you can get the more consistent heavy precipitation. Severe thunderstorms will be found in the southeast USA. This is one well formed storm system.
KANSAS CITY, MO

