WEDNESDAY (NOON-MIDNIGHT):. Rain will increase with temperatures dropping from around 45° to 35°. The rain may become heavy at times 8 PM-midnight as we enter the comma head of the storm. That is the part of the storm where you can get the more consistent heavy precipitation. Severe thunderstorms will be found in the southeast USA. This is one well formed storm system.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO