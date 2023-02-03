Woman Has Hilarious Fix For Husband Complaining His Whites Aren’t ‘Sparkling Clean’

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to getting your clothes sparkling and as fresh and clean as can be, what do you use? An off-the-shelf brand of clothes cleaner straight from the store? Maybe some concoction that your family member passed down and you now absolutely swear by? Or maybe you’re someone who wants only natural things, even in their wash (I don’t blame you!)

Well, at least one woman, Tiktok creator Chrissy J , might have taken her crusade to make sure her and her partner’s clothes were ‘sparkling’ white a bit too far when she pulled this hilarious prank using their washing machine and a bit of glitter!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Apparently, poor Chrissy’s partner had been complaining that his clothes simply weren’t as sparkling clean and bright white whenever she washed them. Now, this could come from a number of things, including the clothes being older, the washing machine also being a bit older, or him just having expectations that were a bit too high!

Regardless, if Chrissy isn’t hand washing said clothes, it really isn’t on her that they aren’t as bright white as what he wants them to be. Thus she decides to prank him by adding the bane of most people’s existence - glitter.

Yep, she decides that if he wants his clothes so sparkly, she’ll just go ahead and help him out by adding a heaping full of glitter! Hopefully, as some commenters point out, she stopped before actually running the glitter through a cycle but then again, maybe she went the whole way and wound up with a bunch of super shiny clothing! Either way it’s a hilarious prank and I only wish I could have seen his face once it all went down.



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.