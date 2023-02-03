Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly. Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago. “Whatever they...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Police Dept. search high school for explosive device after anonymous call
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police Dept. were called to Hempstead High School on Monday morning after an anonymous call reporting that there was a potential explosive device at the school. The police department and Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) implemented their joint threat response protocols, and students and staff...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police investigate school threat
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:23 am, Dubuque Police responded to an anonymous call reporting that there was a possible explosive device at Hempstead High School. Students and staff were relocated for their safety within the school while officers searched the premises. Law enforcement finalized their search of the school at approximately 4:00 pm and no dangerous or explosive materials were located.
KCRG.com
Des Moines teens to be heard at Youth Town Hall on anti-violence efforts
KCRG.com
Local police train consistently to respond to active shooter scenarios
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Officers responded quickly and potentially saved lives when a man started shooting inside a Target store last week. It happened in Omaha. Police killed the gunman and no shoppers or staff members were hurt. Local police departments also train for situations like this. The Marion Police...
KCRG.com
US Navy searching for pieces of suspected Chinese spy balloon
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
KCRG.com
Police investigate second report of threat of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are investigating a second report of threats of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School in as many days. In a press release, police said the call Tuesday morning is believed to be related to the report made Monday morning. That first reported threat on...
KCRG.com
Jury selection to begin for man charged with shooting Linn County deputy during robbery
x1071.com
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. The move will result in the relocation of some of its most dangerous prisoners. Current maximum security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
x1071.com
Driver Hits Parked Vehicle, Gets Injured
Police say one person was hurt Saturday when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in Dubuque. According to police, 38 year old Mixson Livai of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police said Livai was traveling west in the 1000 block of West Locust Street around 9pm when the vehicle left the left lane of traffic and struck the rear of a parked vehicle. No traffic citations were issued as a result of the crash.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023
KCRG.com
Advocates for Social Justice respond to Linn County Attorney's statement
KCRG.com
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
x1071.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Dubuque Injures Four People
Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
KCRG.com
Syrian man living in Iowa heartbroken over devastating earthquake
KCRG.com
Rescue crews search for survivors after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria
