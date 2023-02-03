Read full article on original website
Downtown arena buzz leads Kalamazoo County to negotiate with event center entity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County government is negotiating with a representative of an “event center entity” related to parking because of the possibility of a downtown arena being built downtown. At its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting, the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners authorized county leadership, including the board...
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
WMU students start free clothing swap for Kalamazoo community to reduce waste
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo community members can swap their clothes with others for free at Western Michigan University, through a new program called the Students for a Sustainable Earth (SSE) clothing swap. SSE hosted its first clothing swap in the Bernhard Center lobby on Feb. 2. Students for Sustainability President...
Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
Taco John’s preparing for Grand Opening Week
Taco John's is getting ready for Grand Opening Week at its three new locations in West Michigan.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
Diversity statement aimed at Ottawa County board adopted by Grand Haven council
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Grand Haven city officials have sent a pointed message criticizing Ottawa County’s dissolution of its diversity, equity and inclusion office and “reaffirming” the city’s own commitment to “welcoming” all people. The “Resolution Reaffirming the City of Grand Haven’s DEI...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools plans to launch Spanish immersion program
WYOMING, MI – Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is planning to launch a dual language Spanish immersion program starting with its preschool and kindergarten classes this fall. School leaders say the dual language program will help close the achievement gap between the district’s native English speakers and native Spanish speakers, who make up about half of the district’s student population.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids
A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Michigan Avenue losing vehicle lanes, adding bike lane in upcoming project
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bike lane will be established on Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo as vehicle lanes are removed and the remaining car lanes are narrowed, in work scheduled to be completed this summer. The city of Kalamazoo is planning to add a bike lane, protected by a row...
