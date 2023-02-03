Chiefs, Eagles took different paths to Super Bowl. A podcast on who might have the edge

The Chiefs have been here before — and recently. They’re preparing to play in their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

In this episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the Chiefs’ preparation with columnist Sam McDowell and beat writers Jesse Newell and Herbie Teope.

Also discussed: Does either team have an edge on its respective Super Bowl path? The Chiefs played two one-possession games and survived an emotional nail-biter over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC crown.

The Eagles? They walloped the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers by a combined 69-14 score.