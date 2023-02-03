ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News

Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Chiefs CEO Addresses Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

The biggest game of the year looms for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. But beyond this coming Sunday, no one would blame the 64-year-old for mulling retirement.  Having won two Super Bowl rings and boasting a storied coaching career dating back to 1982, no one would blame Reid for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

