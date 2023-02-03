Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some grade-A tutoring ahead of the AFC Championship. Mahomes talked with Tom Brady, who holds the record for most consecutive seasons on a winning team (21). Brady also beat Mahomes in overtime of the 2019 AFC Championship between the Chiefs ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Makes His Super Bowl Pick At Broncos' Introductory Press Conference
The Denver Broncos today rolled out the red carper for incoming head coach Sean Payton. The franchise paid a handsome price for Payton's services, which will extend over a five-year period, but feel he's the man to transform the team's culture. And during the presser, Payton showed off his ...
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that could set their sights on selecting a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr set to move on this offseason, the quarterback position is certainly a major need for the franchise. Las Vegas could opt to go the...
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
5 Broncos OC Candidates With Ties to Sean Payton
Sean Payton's offensive coordinator in Denver could be a coach he's worked with before.
Andy Reid Makes His Opinion Of Tyreek Hill Very Clear
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in December broke his silence on leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. As he explained it, the split wasn't exactly amicable. Hill recalled getting just one or two targets in some games, leading to him repeatedly asking his agent for a trade. Hill got ...
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
Chiefs CEO Addresses Andy Reid Retirement Rumors
The biggest game of the year looms for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. But beyond this coming Sunday, no one would blame the 64-year-old for mulling retirement. Having won two Super Bowl rings and boasting a storied coaching career dating back to 1982, no one would blame Reid for ...
Football World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Blunt Russell Wilson Comment
Sean Payton will coach Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after one year as a TV analyst. His former FOX colleague, Terry Bradshaw, had some harsh words for Payton's new quarterback. Per Denver's Altitude Sports Radio, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to work with Wilson after running ...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Sean Payton gives huge praise to one part of the Saints’ organization
The New Orleans Saints and fans will miss Sean Payton, for the most part. He brought the franchise out of a dark place when the city needed it most. He helped the community in so many ways and was a staple of the city. He brought a championship to the...
