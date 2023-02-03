Read full article on original website
Related
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Gen Z workers have fueled job title inflation. It was perfectly timed with the Great Resignation.
Early-career job titles have changed dramatically since 2019. Gen Z workers expect fancy titles earlier in their careers than their older counterparts.
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
Engadget
Microsoft's AI event: Live coverage
Microsoft's set to make an AI-related announcement today at 1pm ET, but it will not be streaming the keynote to the public. Not to worry, though, we're here at the event in Redmond and will be liveblogging all the news the company is sharing today. After Google unveiled its ChatGPT rival Bard yesterday, Microsoft revealed it had been planning today's event all along, without disclosing many details beyond telling us to expect information about "exciting projects." Thanks to a tweet from OpenAI's Sam Altman, though, we can at least guess that generative AI is on the agenda, if not the star of the show. We'll be starting this liveblog around 12:30pm ET, with myself (Cherlynn Low) on text and our head of video Brian Oh taking pictures. See you soon!
50 Things Basically Every Single American Believes Are Completely Normal But Are Actually Very, Very, Very Strange
Points were made, folks. Points were made.
What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?
THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
19 Things We Unquestionably Accept Even Though They’re An Absolute Scam
"Paying $200 for a required college textbook, in order to read the required 1/10th of it, and then the college making it obsolete the next year even though it's only a year old, so you can't even sell it back."
People are just realising Siri has 5 mind-blowing hacks you’ll want to use constantly
SIRI is getting more powerful by the day – so make sure you're taking advantage of it. Mastering Siri's many iPhone hacks can turn you into a real power user. If you own an iPhone, Siri is a quick way to get things done. We've pulled together five of...
Google has hidden a brand new creepy secret in its website – have you found it?
GOOGLE has hidden a very creepy secret that you'll definitely want to try out. It involves typing out a special phrase – and then clicking a brand new button that's only just been added. The eerie Easter egg is perfect for fans of hit TV show (and originally video...
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
Elon Musk warns ChatGPT is ‘concerning’ after ‘nuclear bomb’ response goes viral
ELON Musk has revealed that some of ChatGPT's responses concern him. ChatGPT is a natural language chatbot powered by artificial intelligence. Developed by tech company OpenAI, the chatbot can complete many tasks in seconds, including writing essays, poems, and even complex code. However, many experts have expressed concern about the...
Elon Musk thinks some of ChatGPT's responses are 'concerning'
Despite his recent criticism, Musk has at times seemed complimentary about OpenAI's tech — in December, he called ChatGPT "scary good."
Engadget
Microsoft’s next-gen Bing uses a ‘much more powerful’ language model than ChatGPT
Microsoft's oft-forgotten search engine is about to get a new lease on life. As expected, the tech giant announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with OpenAI to enhance Bing with the company's AI technology. However, Microsoft also had a surprise up its sleeve: the next release of Bing will feature a new next-generation large language model the company claims is "much more powerful" than ChatGPT and designed specifically to excel at search.
ChatGPT: The AI platform proposed a solution to a user that could save the planet
The British Max Channon got involved in a strange situation when he decided to ask ChatGPT to write a fictional story about how an AI would act to save the planet earth regardless of moral or ethical issues.
Engadget
Microsoft Edge puts an AI ‘copilot’ in your browser
The AI can answer questions and even write content. Microsoft's use of AI on the web will extend beyond smarter Bing searches. The company is updating its Edge browser with an "AI-powered copilot" that assists with everyday tasks. Integration with the new Bing can help you get the key takeaways from a document, compare content and even draft posts (such as on LinkedIn) with a specific format, length or tone.
Engadget
Elon Musk says Twitter will offer a free API tier for 'good' bots
After announcing last week that all developers would have to pay to access Twitter's API, CEO Elon Musk has walked that back a step. In a tweet yesterday, he announced that "responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free." Since...
Developers Created AI to Generate Police Sketches. Experts Are Horrified
Two developers have used OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image generation model to create a forensic sketch program that can create “hyper-realistic” police sketches of a suspect based on user inputs. The program, called Forensic Sketch AI-rtist, was created by developers Artur Fortunato and Filipe Reynaud as part of...
Freethink
5 AI experts predict how ChatGPT and DALL-E will affect the future of work
From steam power and electricity to computers and the internet, technological advancements have always disrupted labor markets, pushing out some jobs while creating others. Artificial intelligence remains something of a misnomer – the smartest computer systems still don’t actually know anything – but the technology has reached an inflection point where it’s poised to affect new classes of jobs: artists and knowledge workers.
Engadget
The Morning After: Is Apple working on an ‘Ultra’ iPhone?
Apple is considering a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” that would slot in above the iPhone Pro, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He says the device could arrive as early as next year. Gurman also pointed to recent comments made by Apple CEO Tim Cook. “The iPhone has become so integral [to] people’s lives,” he told analysts when asked if the increasing average price of the iPhone was sustainable. “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”
Someone asked ChatGPT to draw its humanoid form with Dall-E AI and this is the result
ChatGPT has been dominating headlines for weeks, but months before the chatbot launched, the internet was obsessed with another OpenAI project. Dall-E and Dall-E 2 are deep learning models developed by OpenAI that generate digital images based on prompts from users. You’ve probably seen hundreds of AI-generated images in recent months as a result of Dall-E’s popularity, but one user recently decided to combine the two OpenAI models for a unique experiment.
Comments / 0