Shead, Lauster named Athletes of the Week News Staff Fri, 02/03/2023 - 11:50 amMike Williams sports@grahamleader.com

The Graham Leader is introducing a new feature to the sports section. Throughout the school year, The Leader will highlight two athletes of the week.



Athletes of the week will be determined by in-game performances as well as input from coaches. Athletes chosen will be honored with a feature story based on their performances as well as other accomplishments.



Games played Thursday through the following Wednesday will be considered for the athletes of the week. For example, this week’s athletes were considered for performances between Thursday, Jan. 26 through Wednesday, Feb. 1.



References to previous games outside of the week may be made in instances of postponements and games rescheduled outside of the window.



Graham High School athletes in both varsity and sub-varsity of any grade level are eligible for consideration.



Keion Shead



This week’s first athlete of the week is junior Keion Shead of Graham Steers basketball. Shead is a two-year starter after overcoming an early-season injury last year. The 6-4 all-around player has many roles on the team. Shead is one of multiple players who will bring the ball up the court. He is the team leader in scoring and a top rebounder.



During the Steers’ 48-46 win Friday, Jan. 27 at Stephenville, Shead had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block. Shead hit an important basket with 1:14 remaining in the game to cut the Steers’ deficit to one point. The Steers’ go-ahead basket by Riley Lanham with six seconds remaining in the game was on a play drawn up for Shead. Steers coach Kris Hise said after the game that the defensive pressure on Shead opened Lanham under the basket for the inbound pass.



“He played fantastic,” Hise said. “It felt like we were trying to get him the ball all night and he felt like he was getting bumped but didn’t get too flustered with it and continued to play and ended up scoring at the end when we needed him to.”



Shead is the team captain and has been a large contributing factor of the Steers’ turnaround season after finishing 3-27 last season. As of Thursday, the Steers are 15-13 (2-2 district).



“(He’s) fantastic. He’s got a great knowledge of the game of basketball,” Hise said. “(He) studies the game (and) works hard during the season. When it’s the off-season he’s always in the gym. Not just Keion, all of them, they get up here at 5:30 in the morning and do their shooting drills every day. So power to them, they want to be good and they’re putting in the work to be good. And it’s leading by example, is a big thing as the captain of our team.



Following this week’s rescheduled game against Brownwood and road game against Glen Rose, Shead and the Steers will meet Mineral Wells on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Graham High School before closing the district schedule at home Tuesday, Sept. 14 against Stephenville.



Taylor Lauster



Lady Blues freshman goalkeeper Taylor Lauster is the second athlete of the week.



Lauster earned the honor for how she has stepped up into her position unexpectedly as a freshman as starting goalkeeper with the injury to senior Vivian Gutierrez.



Lauster is one of seven freshman players on this year’s Lady Blues soccer team, who is experiencing the most successful non-district schedule in the program’s history.



Following the Lady Blues’ 2-1 win Saturday, Jan. 28 over Lake Worth on Newton Field, the Lady Blues are 8-2-3. Lauster has four wins and two clean sheets (shutouts) in that time, including a 0-0 tie Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Bridgeport. In her previous two games, Lauster has five saves on six shots. She has 29 saves this season and an 88% save rate.



Lauster gave up one goal on a free kick during the first half of the Lady Blues’ win over Lake Worth on a play where Lady Blues coach Misty Mills credited the Lady Bullfrogs on a well-placed kick on a set piece play. Mills said she is impressed with how Lauster has stepped up as a freshman starting at the varsity level.



“She’s handled it very well. Vivian’s gone out with a foot fracture so she’s had to step up and be it right now,” Mills said. “So she’s our go-to goalie that we have right now. You know, you make some of those freshman mistakes and you get in a hurry. That comes with learning. I felt like she’s settled down and done much better (...) on being patient and taking her time. I think it’s just being a freshman, all the freshmen in general (finding their place on the team). How much will they listen to you because you’re a freshman? They’re still very quiet.”



Lauster was expected to start yesterday at home against Waxahachie Life and will continue as Gutierrez recovers from injury. The Lady Blues open the 2023 district schedule at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 when they host Wichita Falls High School on Newton Field.