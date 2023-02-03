ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Celtics legend may join Kentucky coaching staff

By Phillip Bupp
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTaLz_0kbcHg2V00

One of the top defensive players in recent NBA history may be coming back to his alma mater to be an assistant coach.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that Rajon Rondo is “working” toward joining John Calipari’s coaching staff at the University of Kentucky starting in the 2023-24 season.

Rondo would be a student assistant, joining Tyler Ulis , who joined the coaching staff this season. Like Ulis, Rondo is back on campus at Lexington, taking classes as he works on finishing his degree.

Having Rondo on the bench as a student assistant would be a real feather in the cap for the Wildcats . One of the best point guards in Kentucky history, Rondo is a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, and was selected on either the first or second NBA All-Defensive Team four times. Rondo was also named an All-American when he was at Kentucky from 2004-06.

This seems like a win-win situation for all. Rondo gets to go back and finish his degree while getting a start on his coaching career. And not only will Rondo’s expertise help with the Wildcats’ play on-the-court, his 16-seasons in the NBA will no doubt help players navigate the NBA waters if they’re planning to turn pro.

[ Kentucky Sports Radio/On3 ]

[ Kentucky Sports Radio/On3 ]

