Winter weather cancels, delays area sports

By News Staff
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
  (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Lady Blues softball preseason scrimmages originally scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Lady Blues' softball field were moved to Graford High School. The Lady Blues JV play at 10 a.m. Varsity will play against Rider at 11:30 a.m. and Springtown at 3 p.m.
Editors note: The Saturday, Feb. 4 edition of The Graham Leader references a scheduled soccer game at home against Waxahachie Life. That game was canceled Friday morning. Steers and Lady Blues soccer will play Monday, Feb. 6 when they open the district schedule at home against Wichita Falls High School. Lady Blues kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Steers at 7:30 p.m. on Newton Field.

Several games were postponed this week as freezing rain and sleeting led to deteriorating driving conditions. Both Newcastle ISD and Graham ISD canceled classes through Thursday due to road conditions in the county. Game postponement and cancellations began Monday and came in throughout the week.

In Newcastle, senior night basketball games against Gardner, originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, were postponed. As of Thursday, Feb. 2, no date has been set to make up the games. The Bobcats and Ladycats were scheduled to play Friday, Feb. 3 at Woodson with games Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Perrin. The district finale is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10 at Bryson.

Steers soccer was originally scheduled to travel to Lake Worth Monday, Jan. 30. That game was canceled. The Lady Blues’ scheduled soccer game for Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Decatur was also canceled. Neither game will be rescheduled.

Steers and Lady Blues basketball were scheduled to host Brownwood Tuesday. The games were first moved to earlier in the day with sub-varsity games canceled. Both varsity games were eventually postponed until this afternoon. The Lady Blues are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the Steers at 2:30 p.m.

GHS powerlifting was scheduled to host a meet Thursday, Feb. 2 in the GHS weight room. The meet was canceled Wednesday, Feb. 1 and will not be rescheduled. The next meet will take place for the boys Thursday, Feb. 9 at Lake Worth High School. The girls will compete again Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Weatherford High School.

A baseball scrimmage at home against Godley scheduled for today was moved to Godley. The Steers will now host Godley Saturday, March 25.

The Lady Blues’ home softball scrimmages against Rider and Springtown, originally scheduled to be played Feb. 4 in Graham was moved to Graford.

Junior varsity teams for Graham and Rider are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The Lady Blues varsity will play against Rider at 11:30 a.m. Springtown and Rider will play at 1:15 p.m., followed by the Lady Blues and Springtown at 3 p.m.

The JV scrimmage will be 75 minutes long. The game will end following the end of the at-bat when time is up. Varsity games will be 90 minutes long and will conclude at the end of the inning when time expires.

