'1923' Just Dropped Major Season 2 News and Fans Have A Lot of Feelings

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." After just four episodes, fans are fully invested in 1923. As promised, the Yellowstone prequel focuses on the Dutton family struggling to keep their ranch during the Great Depression. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the all-star cast, and breakout stars Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer bring the swoony romance as Spencer and Alex.
Grace Park passed on the role of Katherine twice and more A Million Little Things untold stories

Prepare for one last gathering with the A Million Little Things crew!. With the ABC drama entering its final season — season 5 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 — we are diving into the history of the powerful series with its creator, DJ Nash. He shares stories about casting the characters, a few storylines that didn't happen, and one thing he would change if he could go back in time.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)

Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.

Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Salma Hayek credits Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler for helping her escape typecasting

Salma Hayek has the range, thank you very much, and it appears Adam Sandler was one of the first to see that. The Oscar-nominated star looked back at her career in a new interview with GQ UK published Monday, noting that she was "typecast for a long time" because of her looks. It wasn't until her turn in Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups that she began to land more comedic roles, Hayek said.
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
