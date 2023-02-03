Read full article on original website
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
2023 Grammys: Kelsea Ballerini Says She's Following Her Heart Amid Chase Stokes Romance
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys. Kelsea Ballerini looked even better than a homecoming queen at the 2023 Grammys. The country star walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena during music's biggest night Feb. 5 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung yellow gown with cutouts. (See every star hit the red carpet here.)
AOL Corp
'1923' Just Dropped Major Season 2 News and Fans Have A Lot of Feelings
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." After just four episodes, fans are fully invested in 1923. As promised, the Yellowstone prequel focuses on the Dutton family struggling to keep their ranch during the Great Depression. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the all-star cast, and breakout stars Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer bring the swoony romance as Spencer and Alex.
'Below Deck Med' and 'Galley Talk' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Still Planning His Wedding
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean ended in November 2022, but that doesn't mean fans are done talking about the cast. In this case, it's Kyle Viljoen, who got engaged in 2021 and whose relationship has made plenty of fans swoon. So now, many want to know if Below Deck star Kyle is still engaged after the season ended.
EW.com
Grace Park passed on the role of Katherine twice and more A Million Little Things untold stories
Prepare for one last gathering with the A Million Little Things crew!. With the ABC drama entering its final season — season 5 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 — we are diving into the history of the powerful series with its creator, DJ Nash. He shares stories about casting the characters, a few storylines that didn't happen, and one thing he would change if he could go back in time.
'Bachelor' Fans May See More of Christina Mandrell After Season 27 Is Over (SPOILERS)
Some fans of The Bachelor watch the flagship show simply to better appreciate the cast members on Bachelor in Paradise each season. And even if that's not why you tune in each week to The Bachelor, you might find yourself wondering if Christina Mandrell will be back on the show that combines fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look
New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Heather Rae Young Says She’s Never Been as ‘Exhausted’ or ‘Happy’ Since Welcoming Son: See Breast-Feeding Pic
Already embracing mom life! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is enjoying the newborn phase with her first child less than one week after giving birth. “I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, alongside a selfie with her […]
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos
From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me. The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
EW.com
Salma Hayek credits Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler for helping her escape typecasting
Salma Hayek has the range, thank you very much, and it appears Adam Sandler was one of the first to see that. The Oscar-nominated star looked back at her career in a new interview with GQ UK published Monday, noting that she was "typecast for a long time" because of her looks. It wasn't until her turn in Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups that she began to land more comedic roles, Hayek said.
Bachelor Nation Sends Love And Support To Sarah Herron As She Shares Heartbreaking Postpartum Journey After Losing Her Baby
Former Bachelor Nation contestants rallied around Sarah Herron after the loss of her baby, as she continued to share her postpartum journey.
Prevention
The Real Reason Why ‘Criminal Minds’ Stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney Aren't on the Show
While most of the BAU returned for duty in Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans are still having a hard time moving past one major flaw in the Paramount+ series. The absence of Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. Ever since the show began last fall, Rossi and the crime-fighting crew have...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
‘Exhausted’ Heather Rae Young Gives Fans an Update After Birth of First Baby
"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young updated fans after recently giving birth to her first baby with Tarek El Moussa.
