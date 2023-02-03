ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY using data from Zillow . Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County

#8. Dresden, NY
– Typical home value: $167,813
– 1-year price change: +11.6%
– 5-year price change: +42.2%

#7. Middlesex, NY
– Typical home value: $213,099
– 1-year price change: +10.0%
– 5-year price change: +42.9%

#6. Dundee, NY
– Typical home value: $218,261
– 1-year price change: +13.1%
– 5-year price change: +44.7%

#5. Penn Yan, NY
– Typical home value: $243,369
– 1-year price change: +10.4%
– 5-year price change: +40.1%

#4. Branchport, NY
– Typical home value: $259,684
– 1-year price change: +13.0%
– 5-year price change: +41.6%

#3. Rushville, NY
– Typical home value: $259,897
– 1-year price change: +10.9%
– 5-year price change: +48.9%

#2. Himrod, NY
– Typical home value: $302,629
– 1-year price change: +9.2%
– 5-year price change: +41.9%

#1. Keuka Park, NY
– Typical home value: $445,487
– 1-year price change: +12.3%
– 5-year price change: +42.9%

