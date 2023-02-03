ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay

 5 days ago
Text the group chat now.

Photo by @dogbarstpete

Let’s be honest. It’s been a rough season for the Bucs , between losing the playoffs to the Cowboys and Mr. Brady just last week. So we’re ready for a little party, Tampa Bay style. Because unlike KC or Philly, we can watch the big game outdoors ( without a puffer) .
Booyah, KCToday .

Here’s a few options for watching the faceoff next Sunday, Feb. 12 that will excite both football analysts and the social chairs of the group.

🏈 Have you checked out Pour House at Grand Central? Now’s the time. The Downtown Tampa spot is hosting a Super Bowl Chili Cookoff . Tickets are $10 to taste and $20 to compete.
🏈 Start the party a little early with a bar crawl . Pop on your jersey of choice and
head over to Yard Ale to start the St. Pete Bar Crawl . Then, watch the game with your new friends.
🏈 Celebrate the occasion with a little competitive cornhole at the Blind Goat . Stop by for the tournament, live music, food, and of course, SBLVII viewing. Buy tickets online .
🏈 Perhaps the only competition steeper than the big game is The Dog Bar’s Woofbowl Puppy Bowl
. Sign up your pup, or show up for a drink to catch the puppy + Super Bowl action.
🏈 South Tampa’s Press Box is a top-notch place to catch the game. The neighborhood joint’s walls are coated with TVs , and the menu has everything from wings and burgers to sandwiches and wraps.
🏈 Looking to get in on the action sans alcohol? The Cosmic Fish Shop & Cava bar is hosting a Sober Super Bowl Watch Party where you can do just that. Plus, your ticket
gets you wings and pizza.
Did we miss your signature Super Bowl spot? Let us know .

