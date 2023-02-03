7 upcoming Tampa Bay races
Spring, and Tampa Bay’s outdoor running season, have arrived. How ‘bout that?
Ready to book a few races and start that running plan? Have at it:
- Strawberry Distance Challenge | Sat., Feb. 11
Run a mile, 5k, or 10k and score fresh strawberries, bananas, and a medal.
- St. Petersburg Distance Classic Marathon | Sun., Feb. 12
Race through Downtown St. Pete on your way to Snell Isle.
- Gasparilla Distance Classic | Sat., Feb. 25 + Sun., Feb 26
Perhaps Tampa’s largest and oldest race, this track takes you through scenic South Tampa.
- 5k on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete Track | Thurs., March 2
Race the track before the F1 cars do.
- Skyway 10K | Sun., March 12
Now’s your shot to trot it over Tampa Bay’s iconic bridge in support of the Armed Forces Families Foundation.
- Roar Through Ybor 5k | Fri., March 31
Run through the historic neighborhood in support of eye recovery.
- TPA 5k on the Runway | Sat., April 1
Sign up now, the race is limited to 2,000 runners.
