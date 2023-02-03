ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honea Path, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Shaw will not continue as Palmetto football coach

Doug Shaw told 7 News Sports Monday that he will end his decade-long run as Palmetto High head football coach. He’ll remain on the Anderson County schools’ athletic director until the end of the school year and beyond that is ‘undecided.’ The Mustang’s posted a 2-8 record this past season. Shaw’s best teams were in […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
tigernet.com

Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans

As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
CLEMSON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Student devoted to life of service crowned Miss Lander University

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- A gospel choir singer committed to a life of service has been crowned Miss Lander University. Shelley Nevins, a junior business major from Columbia, also was named Miss Congeniality, an honor voted on by the pageant contestants. For her talent presentation, Nevins sang “At Last,” a song made popular by Etta James.
GREENWOOD, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Saluda crash kills one

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A Batesburg-Leesville resident is dead after an early morning crash in Saluda County on Sunday. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on South Carolina Route 23 near Dickert Road - roughly three miles west of Batesburg.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy