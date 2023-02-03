Read full article on original website
Shaw will not continue as Palmetto football coach
Doug Shaw told 7 News Sports Monday that he will end his decade-long run as Palmetto High head football coach. He’ll remain on the Anderson County schools’ athletic director until the end of the school year and beyond that is ‘undecided.’ The Mustang’s posted a 2-8 record this past season. Shaw’s best teams were in […]
tigernet.com
Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers
One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
kiss951.com
One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans
As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
myclintonnews.com
Student devoted to life of service crowned Miss Lander University
GREENWOOD, S.C. -- A gospel choir singer committed to a life of service has been crowned Miss Lander University. Shelley Nevins, a junior business major from Columbia, also was named Miss Congeniality, an honor voted on by the pageant contestants. For her talent presentation, Nevins sang “At Last,” a song made popular by Etta James.
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
Three Greenville Co. officials retire, celebrate careers
A legacy celebration was hosted at Unity Park to honor three of Greenville's elected officials who have all recently stepped down from their roles.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors at odds, as committee recommends denial of south Greenville housing proposal
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposal for a 53 acre project in south Greenville has neighbors split. The proposal is for an area of land near Woodmont High School. It’ll include 40 single family homes and 26,000 square feet of commercial space. Monday night, the county planning and...
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
Easley City Councilman dies
EASLEY — Easley City Councilman James “Terry” Moore passed away on Jan. 30, according to an obituary published by Robinsin F
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville
Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
Saluda crash kills one
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
FOX Carolina
Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County. According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon. As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke...
FOX Carolina
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The race is on to ease concerns about the Lake Conestee Dam, which is decades older than its original intended lifespan. People from Greenville to Greenwood say if the dam breaks, it could lead to an environmental disaster. “This is a disaster that South Carolina...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A Batesburg-Leesville resident is dead after an early morning crash in Saluda County on Sunday. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on South Carolina Route 23 near Dickert Road - roughly three miles west of Batesburg.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in South Carolina
One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Monday morning in Greenville County.
