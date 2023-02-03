ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats

DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A series of bomb threats made Monday against multiple Walmart stores on Monday, according to police. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls about 11 a.m. Monday, with a male caller threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Powerful earthquake in Turkey, Syria; here's how you can help

FLINT, Mich. - The death toll is now over 7,700 after an earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria. As recovery efforts get underway, many Americans are asking how they can help. Charity Navigator is advising people to do their research to make sure they are giving to an established registered charity.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy