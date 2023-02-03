ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Biden’s sudden call for ‘respect’ is hollow and insulting

“Let’s treat each other with respect.” That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.” Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
POLITICO

Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Washington Examiner

Biden on verge of imposing historic regulation agenda

Even before President Joe Biden unveils a new and costly regulation agenda in Tuesday night's State of the Union address, he has already raced past his two predecessors in imposing one of the most oppressive and costly sets of government rules ever, according to experts. In a new report previewed...
The Center Square

Sanders says Biden administration 'doubling down on crazy'

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Joe Biden's administration is hijacked by the "radical left" and called for a new generation of Republican leadership in the GOP response to the president's State of the Union address. "In the radical left's America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love...
The Independent

State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats...
New York Post

Biden’s utter ‘no negotiations’ debt limit hypocrisy

When it comes to raising the debt limit, the White House keeps insisting on “no negotiations,” a line President Joe Biden will likely repeat Tuesday in his State of the Union speech — in stark contrast to his own decades-long record. It’s not just that, as vice president, he led such negotiations time and again, calling them a “normal political battle” and saying “my way or the highway” is “no way to govern.” Heck, during his decades in the Senate, Biden proudly voted against raising the limit nine times — with explanations like “I refuse to be associated with the policies that brought us to...
NBC News

Biden flexed his dexterity at the State of the Union

Republicans are quick to suggest that President Joe Biden has lost a step — but he proved nimble enough Tuesday night to box them in on Social Security and Medicare. And he did it, in part, by going off script. Nearly halfway through his State of the Union address,...

