Hampton, VA

18-year-old found guilty on lesser charges in 2021 homicide trial in Hampton

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year-old charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman in Hampton was found guilty Thursday on lesser charges.

Zakwan Tyler, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was originally arrested on murder and gun charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Raegan Chisley.

Previous Coverage: Teen murder suspect from Hampton arrested after shooting of 20-year-old woman

A jury found Tyler of voluntary manslaughter and underage possession of a firearm. He was found not guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Tyler’s sentencing date has not been set at this time.

