Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
Biden praises America's resilience, reaches across the aisle in State of the Union
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden offered a message of resilience to open his second State of the Union address Tuesday night in front of a joint session of Congress in a packed U.S. Capitol filled with lawmakers and their families, Cabinet officials, Supreme Court justices and guests from around the country.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Lawmakers consider options to change Washington drug laws and require rehab for offenders
WASHINGTON — Washington lawmakers are considering several bills to decide how the state will handle drug laws in the wake of a 2021 supreme court ruling that struck down the state's felony drug possession statute. A stopgap measure passed by the legislature after the supreme court's 'Blake decision' will...
