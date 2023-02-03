Legendary boyband member Lance Bass zoomed into the show today to talk all about his new podcast 'Frosted Tips' that he does with his husband Michael. Lance of course known for NSYNC fame but is now blowing up in the podcasting world. In his newest podcast he sits down with everyone from the 90's who had those iconic frosted tips in their hair. He gave us all the insight on that, talked about fatherhood and gave us the scoop on his new movie he's doing with Danielle Fischel as well! Plus Lance even hooked Mario up with some advice on forming a boyband since Mario is currently recreating the iconic 80's boy band Menudo!

23 HOURS AGO