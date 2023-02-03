Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
kccrradio.com
Stanley County in Gettysburg for Rare Monday Game
After a tough loss on Thursday, the Stanley County Buffaloes are set to get back to action tonight with a Monday night contest in Gettysburg to face the Potter County Battlers. Stanley County is still trying to find its footing as the season is starting to wind down and they...
newscenter1.tv
“Snow rollers” observed near Long Valley South Dakota
LONG VALLEY, S.D. – Snow rollers, snow bales, snow donuts, snownuts, and wind snowballs – there are many names for this phenomenon, but few people actually bear witness to this meteorological oddity in their own backyard. Dave Ohrtman captured a field of them on camera last Thursday night...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Gymnastics Qualify for State Meet
Saturday afternoon, the Pierre Governor gymnastics team officially punched its ticket to the state meet this coming weekend finishing in fifth place at the ESD Conference meet. The Governors would score a 135.7, 14 points off of Mitchell for first place in its final meet of the season in Pierre....
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
kccrradio.com
Better Business Bureau Encouraging Early Filing Of Tax Returns
PIERRE — The Federal Income tax filing season is open. Taxpayers have until April 18th to either file their 2022 federal returns or request an extension. Jessie Schmidt of the Better Business Bureau says the sooner you file, the better…. She says it happens every year….. Schmidt...
kccrradio.com
Charger Girls, Boys Knock off Potter County in Doubleheader Sweep
The Sully Buttes Charger girls improved to 12-2 on the season with a 63-52 victory over Potter County Friday night in Onida. The Lady Battlers are in second place in the Region 6B standings, and now slip to 9-5. Stevie Wittler once again showed her scoring prowess with a 23 point night, while Lydia Hill led in low post scoring, ending her night with 20 points.
