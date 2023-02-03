ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
 4 days ago

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death at a home in Fort Mill Thursday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.

Authorities said deputies were called on Feb. 2 to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off of Pleasant Road after a person was found unconscious and not breathing.

The sheriff’s office said stab wounds could be seen on the victim.

NC man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

Deputies said no charges had been made in the case, but investigators don’t believe it was a random act of violence.

The death marked the first homicide of 2023 in York County, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or send tips online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com or using the P3 Tips app on a mobile phone.

Queen City News

