Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida City Council Work Session Focuses on Election Survey Results
The Salida City Council work session on February 6 began with a presentation from Public Works Director David Lady on the status of the Poncha Boulevard construction project. Lady emphasized some of the environmentally-conscious features of the construction, including asphalt recycling, dark skies-friendly street lighting, water capturing techniques, and irrigation sleeves for the proposed greenery going into center islands along the length of the boulevard, and in open space along the golf course boundaries.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Sets Executive Session to Review Schoolhouse investigation
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will hold a special executive session at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8 in the commissioners’ meeting room at 104 Crestone Avenue in Salida. The executive session under CRS 24-6-402(4)(d) is scheduled for purpose of receiving specialized detail on a current investigation by...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida City Council Work Session Scheduled for February 6
The Salida City Council is holding a work session this evening at 6:00 p.m. There are two items on the agenda: An update on the Poncha Boulevard design and construction planning, and consideration of the results of an online survey conducted between January 9 and 23 of the City of Salida November, 2022 election results.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council Explains Licensing Reporting
The Licensing Log Style and the Charges Leveled at The Schoolhouse. Some conflicting and confusing information regarding the closure and charges filed in connection with The Schoolhouse and the Chaffee Childcare Initiative was shared by one of our [broadcast] fellow Colorado News Collaborative members, and then picked up locally by Heart of the Rockies Radio. Something about it didn’t make sense; especially the list of infractions termed, ‘consistent and repeated’ licensing violations that were nowhere to be found in the Chaffee Sheriff’s Office incident report.
arkvalleyvoice.com
CCEDC Members Get Local, State, National Economic Overview
Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) heard an extensive in-depth review of current economic trends Friday from noted economist Dr. Richard L. Wobbekind at the annual EDC session on Friday, January 3, at the Salida SteamPlant. The program was billed as an opportunity for members to gain insights into the...
arkvalleyvoice.com
The Salida Park Tree Plan is Critical for Protection of the Salida Canopy
The Salida Park Tree Plan was written by the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) for the City of Salida with these main objectives: determine the size and species of trees in Salida’s parks, create maps of tree locations, and determine immediate and suggested management needs. The inventory was conducted...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Parents Object to Characterization of Their Families and Schoolhouse Children as ‘Victims”
Part of a Developing Story: Chaffee County Working Parents Cope With the Manner in Which The Schoolhouse was Closed and Struggle to Find Childcare. It’s been more than two weeks, and most working parents of The Schoolhouse children have yet to find childcare. When the Chaffee Department of Human...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Dems Announce Biennial Reorg Meeting
As reported last week by Ark Valley Voice, the dates for the official, biennial reorganization meetings for the political parties are being organized. County parties for Democrats and Republicans hold officer elections in the first couple weeks of February. State Parties meet in March and April. In February of each...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Schoolhouse Incident Report Update: Our Ethical Role as News Media to get the Facts Straight
As with all previous Ark Valley Voice articles on the developing story of the shutdown of the Chaffee Childcare Initiative at The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs on January 24, and the charges filed in this controversial case, we note how careful news media must be in how we report the facts of the case.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Lovato and Rodriguez cases combined, motions hearing and jury trial set.
Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez’ criminal cases were combined today by Park County-based District 11 Judge Brian Green. Lovato and Rodriguez are being charged with Child Abuse and Failure to Report Child abuse stemming from the January 25 investigation and closure of the Poncha Springs Schoolhouse daycare facility. Judge...
Comments / 0