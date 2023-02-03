ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

cenlanow.com

UL Lafayette student quits school after service dog denied access on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Alexandra Dondeville said she needs her service dog, Cookie, to calm her down and help her when she is out in public places. Dondeville says she was a freshman majoring in psychology and liberal arts. She says an alleged incident with Cookie in her biology classroom changed her college life. Dondeville is living with a family member and trying to figure out the next steps in her life.
cenlanow.com

Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of burglary and 12 counts of cruelty to animals. Broussard Police Detectives with the assistance of Opelousas Police Department executed a search warrant and arrest warrant.
