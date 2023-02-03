ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?

Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Piroshky Piroshky opening new location in Seattle Summit Convention Center

SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky is opening a fourth location in the newly opened Seattle Convention Center (SCC) expansion. Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, announced the opening on Tuesday. Sagan said the restaurant will be on street level across the street from the Paramount Theatre however a date for the opening was not released.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

SDOT now accepting new applications for outdoor dining permits

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Council announced Monday that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is officially accepting new permit applications for long-term 'permanent' outdoor street cafes. SDOT will be accepting applications until April 30 for those who're reapplying for a permit. First-time applicants can apply at any time.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Consumers' Checkbook: Sales are rarely deals

SEATTLE — No matter the weekend or time of year, retailers seem to always be offering a big sale. But how much of a discount are consumers really getting, especially if those retailers never really sell the product for the original price?. Research done by a consumer advocacy group...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bob Throndsen, KOMO TV legend, dies at 75

SEATTLE — Longtime viewers of KOMO News know the name Bob Throndsen. If you watched him report on some of the biggest stories in our region over the years, and the world for that matter, then you didn't forget him. He reported with style, but also decency. He told stories with facts and information, to be sure, but also with a sparkling sense of humanity.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy