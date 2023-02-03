Read full article on original website
KOMO News
This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?
Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
KOMO News
Piroshky Piroshky opening new location in Seattle Summit Convention Center
SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky is opening a fourth location in the newly opened Seattle Convention Center (SCC) expansion. Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, announced the opening on Tuesday. Sagan said the restaurant will be on street level across the street from the Paramount Theatre however a date for the opening was not released.
KOMO News
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
KOMO News
SDOT now accepting new applications for outdoor dining permits
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Council announced Monday that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is officially accepting new permit applications for long-term 'permanent' outdoor street cafes. SDOT will be accepting applications until April 30 for those who're reapplying for a permit. First-time applicants can apply at any time.
KOMO News
Consumers' Checkbook: Sales are rarely deals
SEATTLE — No matter the weekend or time of year, retailers seem to always be offering a big sale. But how much of a discount are consumers really getting, especially if those retailers never really sell the product for the original price?. Research done by a consumer advocacy group...
KOMO News
Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
KOMO News
Bob Throndsen, KOMO TV legend, dies at 75
SEATTLE — Longtime viewers of KOMO News know the name Bob Throndsen. If you watched him report on some of the biggest stories in our region over the years, and the world for that matter, then you didn't forget him. He reported with style, but also decency. He told stories with facts and information, to be sure, but also with a sparkling sense of humanity.
KOMO News
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
KOMO News
Could social housing work in Seattle? Voters will decide in February special election
SEATTLE — In a special election on Feb. 14, Seattle voters will decide on creating a new government housing authority that would help to determine the feasibility of social housing in the city. Initiative 135 was placed on the ballot by a group of housing and homelessness advocates called...
KOMO News
Parents rally to save elementary schools from potential closures in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Thousands of parents in the Bellevue School District are banding together to demand answers about the data being used by the district, leading it to say that three schools need to be closed. A few dozen parents and their students stood outside district headquarters Monday evening...
KOMO News
The job outlook after Seattle, King County lift COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
SEATTLE — COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required for Seattle and King County workers outside of healthcare settings. For those who lost their jobs for refusing to get the vaccine, it's unclear whether they’ll get their jobs back. This guidance from public officials released Monday is based on...
KOMO News
Kent Police announce free giveaway of steering wheel locks for select Hyundai, Kia drivers
KENT, Wash. — Kent residents that own a KIA, or a pre-2022 Hyundai (with a key ignition start) will soon be eligible to receive a free stealing wheel lock from the Kent Police Department. Since Kent Police has not received the locks yet, there is no set distribution date....
KOMO News
Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
KOMO News
Making History and Saving Lives: Everett Fire's First African-American Battalion Chief
EVERETT, Wash. — This Black History Month KOMO News is highlighting Black changemakers in the Puget Sound region and their accomplishments. One Snohomish County man is making history and saving lives at the same time. Rich Langford just made history as the first black battalion chief in the Everett...
KOMO News
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as threat decreases
SEATTLE — King County and the City of Seattle are no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday following guidance from Public Health - Seattle & King County. (If viewing...
KOMO News
Community left in shock after man punches, gropes woman working in Green Lake area
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle community is in shock after a woman was reportedly groped and punched in their Green Lake-area neighborhood. Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a man they say attacked a woman near North 56th Street and Kirkwood Place North, then led police foot chase through a busy neighborhood.
KOMO News
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
