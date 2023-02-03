ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Street Library hosts W.W. Law Heritage Trail

By Megh Porterfield
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail will be on display for people of all ages at the Bull Street Library in celebration of Black History Month.

The display is also celebrating the 100th birthday of W.W. Law, who was born in Savannah in a time of inequality and social injustice. Visitors are invited to learn about him and the first heritage tour that focused on African American history in Savannah.

This Heritage Trail was the first of its kind in the southern United States, and Law’s creations inspired the now many heritage trails in our area. Curators say this history is especially important to teach young people.

“It’s a huge epiphany to them to realize that a lot of people that were involved in the event are in fact still living. And these young people can go to these sites and realize that these events didn’t happen too long ago, so, even though history makes us feel that an event took place a long, long time ago, it really didn’t,” says Ayela Khuhro, a heritage specialist at Massie Heritage Center.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through the 28th of this month. Massie Heritage Center, which pioneered this exhibit along with the City of Savannah Municipal Archives Department, is also offering walking tours throughout Savannah’s Historic District to learn more about its place in Black history.

The Bull Street Library is located at 2002 Bull St.

