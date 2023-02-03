Read full article on original website
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in Ohio robbery
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
Cleveland police investigate double homicide in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Man wanted on robbery charges in Cuyahoga County accused of murder in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A man who is wanted on multiple charges in Cuyahoga County is now facing a murder charge after he was arrested Monday and accused of the shooting death of a 52-year-old Alliance man. Canton police say Jamarri Harper, 22, tried to run from police, jumping from...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
Man accused of bomb threat at Mecca Township Dollar General
A Lake County man has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat against a Dollar General store in Mecca Township. According to a police report, an employee at the store had called 911 on Thurday, February 2 in reference to a man in the store claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.
3 men charged, accused of string of carjackings over just a few days
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted three men on multiple charges connected to a string of armed carjackings that occurred throughout Cuyahoga County over just a few days in August 2022. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, are accused of being involved in...
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
Garfield Heights man held on $1 million bond in slaying on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man has been arrested involving a slaying on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, police said. Mycah L. Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million. Smith is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Castrero, 44, of Cleveland in the thigh on Wednesday, police said.
Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made involving a slaying Thursday on the city’s East Side. Javon Davis, 29, of Cleveland was shot to death about 6:20 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Davis suffered from multiple gunshots to the head and body.
Video: Suspected car thieves run wild on Shoreway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspected car thieves going wild on the Shoreway.
‘She’s a miracle walking’: Young girl improving after being shot by family member
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A family friend says a young girl could be released from the hospital this week after surviving a deadly shooting where four family members were killed. WOIO reports Martin Muniz, 41, flagged down detectives on Jan. 13 saying, “I did something bad.”. Muniz is...
Akron police: 80-year-old’s purse snatched; 2 men arrested
Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Man found guilty of fatally shooting boy, 15, who was protecting pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury on Monday convicted a man of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was killed while trying to protect his pregnant sister, authorities say. D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation, and...
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
Woman caught with $2,500 worth of stolen goods from four mall stores: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 5:45 p.m. Feb.. 3, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 26, for stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place. The woman was also found to be in possession of goods stolen from the mall stores Hollister, Victoria’s Secret and Sephora. The total amount of stolen merchandise amounted to $2,561.07.
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
