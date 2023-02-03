Read full article on original website
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
Jamie Trachsel and Ole Miss Softball set to open season in Mexico
Following a successful 2022 campaign last spring that included a 41-18 record, 12 SEC victories and a bid to the Los Angeles Regional in which they won two games in, a new softball season has arrived. The 2023 season mark's Jamie Trachsel’s third year as the Rebels’ head coach and they haven’t missed a regional appearance since her arrival.
Five guys our eyes will be on when Ole Miss opens spring drills in a few weeks
There are a lot of Ole Miss Rebels we will have our eyes peeled on this spring. With the cast of portal players just arrived to Oxford, there are plenty of new pieces to examine and analyze. How will they all fit in? For our purposes today, we'll start with the five portal players already on the Ole Miss roster that we are most interested in when the Rebels hit the practice field on March 21...
Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job
Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
Column | Spencer Sanders says 'My money is on me every time' as Ole Miss braces for springtime QB battle
We're all preparing for it. There should be one helluva quarterback battle ongoing at Ole Miss when the Rebels hit the field for spring practice on March 21. Head coach Lane Kiffin made sure of that when he turned to the portal for Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders. Sanders started...
Pete Golding, NIL and More on Monday's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
What could be a clunky defense could also be insanely interesting, and Pete Golding has the job of putting that together.
Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee
Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
Four injured in Chickasaw County crash
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
Mississippi university offers grants to community organizations
The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
Lee reports campaign fundraising in candidacy for sheriff
The race to be elected DeSoto County Sheriff will take fundraising to successfully accomplish the desired result and the two candidates for the post are reporting growing war chests as their campaigns ramp up even more. Monday, Michael Lee, the current District 5 Supervisor running to replace the retiring Sheriff...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
