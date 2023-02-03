ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Jamie Trachsel and Ole Miss Softball set to open season in Mexico

Following a successful 2022 campaign last spring that included a 41-18 record, 12 SEC victories and a bid to the Los Angeles Regional in which they won two games in, a new softball season has arrived. The 2023 season mark's Jamie Trachsel’s third year as the Rebels’ head coach and they haven’t missed a regional appearance since her arrival.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Five guys our eyes will be on when Ole Miss opens spring drills in a few weeks

There are a lot of Ole Miss Rebels we will have our eyes peeled on this spring. With the cast of portal players just arrived to Oxford, there are plenty of new pieces to examine and analyze. How will they all fit in? For our purposes today, we'll start with the five portal players already on the Ole Miss roster that we are most interested in when the Rebels hit the practice field on March 21...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job

Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
OXFORD, MS
tourcounsel.com

Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee

Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi university offers grants to community organizations

The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lee reports campaign fundraising in candidacy for sheriff

The race to be elected DeSoto County Sheriff will take fundraising to successfully accomplish the desired result and the two candidates for the post are reporting growing war chests as their campaigns ramp up even more. Monday, Michael Lee, the current District 5 Supervisor running to replace the retiring Sheriff...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
TUNICA, MS
247Sports

247Sports

