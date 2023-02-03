Tequila Don Julio 1942 and Johnnie Walker Team Up as Blue42 and Tap Siegelman Stable for Limited Edition Capsule in Celebration of the Big Game

Read full article on original website
beta post and doublet's ICE CREAM BAG Comes in Three "Flavors"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Masayuki Ino‘s doublet has teamed up with Ken Ezaki’s beta post label for a playful bag release. Simply dubbed the “ICE CREAM BAG,” the carrying option is inspired by a certain ice cream chain known around the world for its “31 flavors” slogan.
Jordan Brand Debuts the Hex Mule SP
After revealing the Jordan Sophia Slide last summer, Jordan Brand is now officially stepping into the mule game with the Jordan Hex Mule SP in “Light Silver.”. Arriving first as a women’s-exclusive, the upcoming pairs feature a hexagonal base that wraps around the otherwise routinely-shaped slippers. Midsoles are slightly raised towards the center of the silhouette while the Jumpman logo and “23” branding are imprinted on the heels. Constructed out of a sugarcane-based foam, uppers feature a closed-toe design with two slits on the medial side for ventilation and textured interiors. Rounding out the look are squared, grooved bottoms.
JJJJound Serves Up a Minimal New Balance 991 "Gray" Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
To supplement all of the excitement over the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, your favorite sportswear brands have prepared a vast array of new inline footwear offerings and anticipated collaborations. On deck are new propositions from. , Jordan Brand, New...
The Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Arrives in Fire Red
The “Toro” motif has officially landed on the Air Jordan 6. The classic high-top Jordan Brand silhouette is the latest to be hit with the Toro Bravo theme, dressed in an all-red suede upper. Capturing the attention with the bold red color, the varsity red is paired with black accents, which can be seen highlighting the tongues, heel tabs and midsoles. The Jumpman branding is also seen in red on the tongue. The shoe sits atop a black and red midsole and icy translucent outsole. To finish things off, the shoe comes with red toggle lacing to tie everything together.
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
Always Do What You Should Do Is Skate-Ready With Its Latest Collection
London-based skate brand, Always Do What You Should Do, has just dropped a brand new collection, and it sees reworked versions of its classic logo tracksuits as well as new lightweight outerwear pieces. The rising brand has been one of the most exciting labels in the UK for some time...
Sky High Farm Taps Into Its Love for Nature for SS23
Sky High Farm Workwear has just unveiled its new lookbook for Spring/Summer 2023 and it’s a playful collection that focuses on vibrant color, flowers, and the closeness those feel with their nearest and dearest. Having become somewhat of a regular collaborator over recent times — linking up with the...
Honor the Gift Teams up With Jordan Brand for Its Latest Collection
Russell Westbrook‘s Honor The Gift has released its lates collection, this time collaborating with the Jordan Brand. The partnership further cements Westbrook’s relationship with the label, having released his sixth Jordan Brand signature shoe at the end of December 2022. From dunks to off-court fits, the Jordan Brand...
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
maharishi and Reebok Unveil New Zig Kinetica 2.5 Collaboration
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented its fourth collaborative project with Reebok: an all-new Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneaker. The last installment from maharishi and Reebok came in the form of their Classic Leather iteration, which came as part of the duo’s “Ripstop” collection. The shoe was designed in quite an understated fashion, with a clean silhouette and neutral color palette, however, the heritage sneaker was also leveled up through the integration of a stealthy ripstop material across the upper, providing wearers with enhanced protection from wetter weather conditions.
VØID's Nike Air Force 1 'Chainsaw Man' Concept Features an Actual Chainsaw
After putting together a Pokémon Magikarp concept that actually swims, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom centered around the popular Chainsaw Man manga/anime series. Once again working on the. Air Force 1, the custom draws from the look and power of titular protagonist Denji in his...
The New KEEN x HYKE Footwear Collaboration Is a Breath of Fresh Air
KEEN and and cult Japanese label HYKE have just presented their new footwear collaboration and it sees the duo unveil a series of breathable sandals that take inspiration from the great outdoors. The collaboration was first spotted during HYKE’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show and it showed a combination of HYKE’s...
Le Labo's New AMBROXYDE 17 Candle Features a Synthetic Molecule
Offering its first candle launch since May 2021, Le Labo has returned with its newest classic candle scent, AMBROXYDE 17. A close cousin of its ANOTHER 13 scent, AMBROXYDE 17 also utilizes a synthetic molecule that captures the arresting fragrance quality of natural ambergris. The AMBROXYDE 17 candle features leading...
The Russell Athletic Created for HIP Collection Presents "The New Suit"
Dedicated to providing new and exciting products for those that care about good design and quality, Leeds-based lifestyle retailer HIP has teamed up with Russell Athletic to present “The New Suit.” The Russell Athletic Created for HIP collection is a 12-piece casual range that builds on Russell’s place as a symbol of timeless athleisure wear.
Shake Shack Launches New White Truffle Menu
Following the 2020 test and nationwide rollout of its Black Truffle Menu, Shake Shack is now back with another truffle-focused lineup. This time around, the burger purveyor has put together a menu around a real white truffle sauce. Offering guests a new take on the ultimate fine dining experience, the...
Stüssy Reveals Nike Air Penny II Apparel Collaboration
Stüssy is the gift that keeps on giving. Just over one month deep into the new year, the skating imprint has already delivered much-talked-about collaborations with the likes of Timberland and Our Legacy WORK SHOP, as well as a fully-fledged Spring 2023 collection — and it’s showing no signs of braking. On Monday, Shawn Stüssy’s label revealed its full collaboration with.
Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
After surfacing with an on-foot look, we now have official imagery of the Dunk Low “Glow in the Dark.” Expected to arrive as part of Nike‘s Summer 2023 offerings, the shoe features a glow-in-the-dark feature and vibrant green color. Expressing a mix of “Venom Green/Black/Glow,” the Nike...
Nike Air Penny 2 Returns in "Atlantic Blue" Later This Year
Following the reveal of the Air Penny 2 in “Black Patent”, the sportswear giant has announced the retro return of the “Atlantic Blue” colorway. The shoe was originally released in 1996 and is set to make its way back to retailers by the end of the year.
JAY-Z Sells Controlling Stake in D'USSÉ Cognac for $750 Million USD
JAY-Z‘s legal dispute with Bacardi has come to an end since the music mogul has sold his controlling stake of the D’USSÉ Cognac brand for $750 million USD. Bloomberg reports that the multi-billion dollar lawsuit over his cognac venture has been resolved after months of arbitration and litigation. The settlement was announced in a press release and called for an affiliate to buy out JAY-Z’s 50% stake of the cognac company, leaving Bacardi owning 75.01% of the rest of the business.
The Nike Dunk Low "Wear and Tear" Offers a Worn Aesthetic
Building on its growing focus on vintage designs, is now set to release the Nike Dunk Low “Wear and Tear.” The upcoming offering sees the popular silhouette reimagined with a striking worn aesthetic. The Nike Dunk Low “Wear and Tear” features full leather uppers with white bases accented...
