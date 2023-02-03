Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Hire Adrian Klemm; Role in Bill O’Brien’s Offense?
FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are welcoming back another familiar face to help restore order to their fledgling offense. Per a Monday morning report from ESPN, University of Oregon assistant coach Adrian Klemm has agreed to join the Patriots offensive coaching staff. While it has yet to be confirmed by the team, a Patriots Country source has indicated that Klemm's primary coaching duties will include the offensive line.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants LT Andrew Thomas’s Option Year Cap Salary Revealed
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas recently completed his third season, thus making him eligible for a contract extension. However, with the Giants having some other priorities they need to address first, Thomas might have to wait until the other chips fall into place before he gets a second contract from the Giants.
Comments / 0