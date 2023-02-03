Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy offers players the chance to learn a wide variety of spells, including the deadly Avada Kedavra. Here's how to learn it. Hogwarts Legacy, the latest RPG from Warner Bros. Games, takes players into the Wizarding World of the 1800s. With an original story, players find themselves as students beginning their journey at Hogwarts as fifth years. Throughout the game, players will visit a variety of locations, new and familiar, encounter magical creatures and learn a wide selection of spells to aid their journey.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fortnite Geralt of Rivia Page 1 Quests Revealed
With the arrival of The Witcher's Geralt in Fortnite, players can complete a number of Quests to unlock some themed cosmetics. Fortnite's collaboration with The Witcher has been teased ever since the reveal of Chapter 4 Season 1. For the majority of the season, the Geralt Outfit has remained locked in the Battle Pass. But, as of Feb. 7, Geralt is available to unlock, provided players complete a series of special Quests.
