Ohio State to issue $48M loan to athletic department to cover COVID-19 pandemic losses

Ohio State’s athletic department is taking out a loan from the university to cover the tens of millions of dollars in revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic several years ago.

The department, which reported operating at a $63.6 million budget deficit during the 2021 fiscal year, the period covering the football season upended by the public health crisis, finalized a loan in December, according to information provided to The Dispatch on Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, the internal loan issued to the department totals $48 million and is to be repaid over 30 years through athletics operating funds and endowment.

The interest rate on the loan is 2.5%, and repayments, which begin in July, will amount to about $1.9 million each year, accompanying other annual payments on debt service for athletics facilities. There are no pre-payment penalties or fees, a school spokesman said.

Ohio State takes the field against Nebraska in a nearly empty Ohio Stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions. Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch

A rare move for Ohio State's athletic department

The financial assistance marks a rare step for an athletic department that is among the nation’s wealthiest and remains self-sufficient due to the sizable earnings resulting from the popularity of the Buckeyes’ football team and value of the Big Ten’s media rights deal. The department is not subsidized by the school or state government, nor does it receive student fees.

But the pandemic caused a major disruption to the department’s operating budget. The shortened football season in 2020 left all Big Ten schools with smaller shares of TV revenues, and due to social distancing efforts made to slow down the spread of the virus, games were held with no public attendance , leaving Ohio State and others without nearly all revenue from ticket sales, often the top money-making source.

In recent fiscal years, OSU’s athletic department has reported around $50 million in revenue from the sale of tickets to football games as it packs Ohio Stadium, a venue seating more than 100,000 fans and serving as the third-largest stadium in the country. In the 2021 fiscal year, it reported only $25,614 from football ticket revenue.

Despite the significant hit that resulted in the loan, the pandemic is not due to alter a rosy outlook for the coming years, remaining largely a blip for the department’s finances.

Athletics revenues have rebounded

With the return of spectators to the stands at football games in 2021, athletics revenues have rebounded.

Over the 2022 fiscal year, the department reported over a quarter of a billion dollars in revenues . The total of $251.6 million was the most it had ever posted in one reporting year, and it operated at a $25.9 million surplus during the first post-pandemic year.

The trend is expected to continue, as Ohio State’s introduction of annual preferred seat contributions for football tickets has added to the revenue growth. The Big Ten’s latest media rights agreements, including new network partners in CBS and NBC, along with FOX, takes effect later this year.

Audited revenue and expense figures from the current 2023 fiscal year, running through June, will not be available until early next year. The department provides annual financial reports to the NCAA.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman .

