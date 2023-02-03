ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration pushes for healthier school lunches, new limits on sugar and salt

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

U.S. agriculture officials proposed Friday new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars, with a focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries.

The plan announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also seeks to significantly decrease sodium in the meals served to the nation’s schoolkids by 2029, while making the rules for foods made with whole grains more flexible.

The goal is to improve nutrition and align with U.S. dietary guidelines in the program that serves breakfast to more than 15 million children and lunch to nearly 30 million children every day, Vilsack said.

“School meals happen to be the meals with the highest nutritional value of any meal that children can get outside the home,” Vilsack said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Would sugary foods be allowed under new school nutrition plan?

The first limits on added sugars would be required in the 2025-2026 school year, starting with high-sugar foods such as sweetened cereals, yogurts and flavored milks.

Under the plan, for instance, an 8-ounce container of chocolate milk could contain no more than 10 grams of sugar. Some popular flavored milks now contain twice that amount. The plan also limits sugary grain desserts, such as muffins or doughnuts, to no more than twice a week at breakfast.

By the fall of 2027, added sugars in school meals would be limited to less than 10% of the total calories per week for breakfasts and lunches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNVih_0kbcDoWp00
Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, April Thomas, Marisel Dominguez, Tomoko Cho, and Aldrin Agrabantes pre-package hundreds of free school lunches in plastic bags on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes, AP

Sodium in school meals would drop by 30% by 2029

The proposal also would reduce sodium in school meals by 30% by the fall of 2029. They would gradually be reduced to align with federal guidelines, which recommend Americans aged 14 and older limit sodium to about 2,300 milligrams a day, with less for younger children.

Levels would drop, for instance, from an average of about 1,280 milligrams of sodium allowed now per lunch for kids in grades 9 to 12 to about 935 milligrams. For comparison, a typical turkey sandwich with mustard and cheese might contain 1,500 milligrams of sodium.

Health experts say cutting back on sugar and salt can help decrease the risk of disease in kids, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other problems that often continue into adulthood.

Can schools provide healthier food to students?

The plan, detailed in a 280-page document, drew mixed reactions.

Katie Wilson, executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance, said the changes are “necessary to help America’s children lead healthier lives.”

But Diane Pratt-Heavner, spokeswoman for the School Nutrition Association, a trade group, said school meals are already healthier than they were a decade ago and that increased regulations are a burden, especially for small and rural school districts.

“School meal programs are at a breaking point,” she said. “These programs are simply not equipped to meet additional rules.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B30Ki_0kbcDoWp00
Jill Hockycko, the breakfast cook at Conemaugh Townhip high school in Davidsville, Pa., hands out brown bag breakfast meals to arriving students on the first day of school. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The bags contained juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon rolls. Todd Berkey, AP

How would the new rules on school meals work?

Vilsack emphasized that the plan phases changes in over the next six years to allow schools and food manufacturers time to adjust to the new standards.

“Our hope is that many school districts and food providers accelerate the timeline on their own,” he said.

Courtney Gaines, president of the Sugar Association, said the proposal ignores the “many functional roles” sugar plays in food beyond sweetness and encourages the use of sugar substitutes, which have not been fully studied in children. Sugar substitutes are allowed under the new standards, Vilsack said.

Do parents, schools get a say in food plans for kids?

As part of the plan, agriculture officials are seeking feedback about a proposal that would continue to require that 80% of all grains offered in a week must be whole grains. But it would allow schools to serve non-whole grain foods, such as white-flour tortillas, one day a week to vary their menus.

Another option suggests serving unflavored nonfat and lowfat milk to the youngest children and reserving chocolate and other flavored milks for high school kids.

A 60-day public comment period on the plan opens Feb. 7.

Shiriki Kumanyika, a community health expert at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health said if they’re done right some of the changes will be hard for kids to notice: “They’ll see things that they like to eat, but those foods will be healthier,” she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration pushes for healthier school lunches, new limits on sugar and salt

Comments / 3

Paul Collins
4d ago

lol,soon you will be eating everything plain and will not beable to buy anything else but what they tell you to buy,you will eat what they tell you to eat.always starts at the schools then onto the home,they did this at the very beginning and it worked,they think parents arent educated enough to feed their kids so they are gonna do it for you.

Reply(1)
4
