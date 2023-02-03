ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdaugh Hearing: Son of Housekeeper Gloria Satterfield Takes the Stand

By Court TV
 5 days ago

VIDEO: In a hearing outside the presence of the jury, Michael Satterfield took the stand. Satterfield is the son of now deceased Murdaugh houekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. (2/3/23)

