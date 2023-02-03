ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rep. Victoria Spartz will not run for office in 2024

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X638C_0kbcDfaI00

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (IN-05) has decided against running for any office in 2024.

Spartz name has been tied to running for the to-be-vacated U.S. Senate seat of Sen. Mike Braun.

In a statement, Spartz said:

"It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

TOP STORIES: Ascension to close multiple locations across Indiana | Rushville man's $5 bet turns into nearly $73K win |
Hoosiers warned to keep an eye on pets as coyote sightings, attacks on the rise | As inflation rises, Fishers food pantry sees more families in need | Pence says 'mistakes were made' in classified records handling

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Responsible for AR-15 Pins Permeating Capitol Reveals Himself

The man responsible for handing out pins in the shape of assault weapons that have been adopted by right-wing Republicans in Congress has revealed himself—as clashes between the political parties grow over the controversial accessory.Earlier this week, the pins appeared on the lapels of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) in committee meetings and on the House floor.Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who has worn the pin for years, was also seen parading it on Wednesday as he delivered remarks critical of gun restrictions. The pins did not go unnoticed, with Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) tweeting out...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union

A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTAJ

McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told […]
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Here's what Hoosiers in Congress had to say about Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US

Late Thursday, the Defense Department said Pentagon officials were considering shooting down a Chinese spy balloon seen drifting over the northern United States. They opted not to, an official said, out of concern for injury and destruction of property. Read the full story from USA TODAY:Chinese spy balloon spotted in American skies, Pentagon...
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy