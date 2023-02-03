ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Watch: Jim Cramer Exasperated After Google's Earnings Call

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br9S9_0kbcDcw700

Cramer is back on the Meta bandwagon but off the Google bandwagon.

CNBC's Jim Cramer jumped back on the Meta Platforms ( META ) - Get Free Report bandwagon this week, praising the company's quarter despite a wide earnings miss.

But it seems he is completely off the Alphabet ( GOOGL ) - Get Free Report bandwagon following the Google parent company's quarterly report. Cramer didn't mince words about the company or its trajectory.

"This call was a total dodge. It's a broken model. It was a confusing quarter. And I really am worried about the Justice Department. And I think this was the true disappointment of the evening," Cramer said of Alphabet's print.

While ad spend is a big issue at Alphabet, it isn't the main thing Cramer is worried about. The Department of Justice and its latest investigation into the company is what is really keeping Cramer up at night.

"I think it's too risky. I think that when I heard AI, if it's like the Justice Department's brief against them, then they are going to use AI against their advertisers," Cramer said before directing his viewers to buy Nvidia ( NVDA ) - Get Free Report .

Alphabet's Shaky Quarter

Alphabet shares were down Friday after the ad-focused tech group posted softer-than-expected fourth quarter sales, amid an ongoing pullback in marketing spending from clients around that world, and said its recent round of job cuts would produce a multi-billion hit to current quarter earnings.

Google said revenues from YouTube, its signature non-search platform, fell 7.7% to around $7.96 billion over the three months ending in December, while overall ad sales were down 3.6% to $59.04 billion. Group revenues came in 1% higher at just over $76 billion, around $620 million shy of the Street consensus forecast.

Google's bottom line came in at $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share over the three months ending in December, a tally that also missed Street forecasts of around $1.20 per share and fell sharply from last year's split-adjusted figure of $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
92K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy