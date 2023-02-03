ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake Charter Township, MI

$25,000 raised for a White Lake Township woman after her act of kindness

By FOX 17
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwRan_0kbcDITh00

More than $25,000 has been raised to help a White Lake Township woman get a vehicle after she performed an act of kindness.

According to the GoFundMe page , Dianne Gordon found a bag of money while walking home from work on January 21 at around 5:45 p.m. When she stopped at a BP Gas Station near Pontiac Lake Road to warm up from the cold, she found the money in a Ziplock bag on the ground. She then brought the bag inside, notified a cashier, and contacted the White Lake Township Police.

Gordon never opened the bag and turned it over to police.

It was later discovered that the bag had $14,780, along with weddings cards, which were gifts for a couple that had been married that day.

According to the White Lake Township Police’s Facebook page , Gordon hasn’t had a vehicle in over a year. She walks 2.7 miles each way to her job at VC’s Fresh Marketplace.

After her act of kindness, a GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for a vehicle for Gordon. The page is working with Szott Automotive.

The link to the GoFundMe page can be found here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Police respond to bomb threats at Walmarts in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills

Walmart stores in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills were evacuated Monday after a man threatened to blow up the locations with bombs. Canton Township Police Captain Joseph Bialy said an unknown male called in a threat around 7:30 a.m. stating that he had placed an explosive device in the Walmart store at 45555 Michigan Ave. The man demanded $5,000 in ransom or he would detonate the bomb.
CANTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Historic home sold; memories remain

In 1832, Butler Holcomb bought 480 acres in Section 20 of Independence Township, which was to become the village of Clarkston. Holcomb also built the fifth log cabin in Clarkston as well as the first mill for sawing lumber using the water power from the mill pond. He sold the mill and water rights to Jeremiah and Nelson Clark in 1838.
CLARKSTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

81-year-old dies on Pontiac Lake while ice boating

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ice boating accident. It happened on the easternmost part of Pontiac Lake about 100 yards from shore Sunday at noon. Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Morrow pleads guilty to murdering two men in White Lake last spring

Steven Dean Morrow pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of murder in the deaths of two Highland Township men last May. Morrow, 18, of Highland Township, pleaded guilty as charged in front of Oakland County Circuit Court Judge David Cohen. Besides the two murder counts, the plea also included two counts of armed robbery and four felony firearms charges.
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Clarkston-area man dies after weekend crash on Dixie Highway

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man from the Clarkston area died Saturday after police say he made a left turn into the path of another vehicle. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James Ziegenfelder from Springfield Township was turning out of a business driveway onto Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road in a 2022 GMC Acadia around 1:10 p.m.
CLARKSTON, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy