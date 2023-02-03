Unless you have an unlimited budget, deciding on the guest list is going to be an exercise in tact and diplomacy. You won’t be able to invite everyone you know now or have been friends with in the past, and they can’t all bring their other half and their children. So how do you decide who gets the invitation? Traditionally the guest list is split 50/50 between the bride and her family and the groom and his family. But you need to take other factors into consideration so it is often not as straightforward as that. Venue size Your venue will dictate how many guests you can have. The standard banqueting suite or hotel ballroom can accommodate 100—150 seated for dinner. If you want anything bigger, your venue options become more limited to very large (and expensive) hotels.

