President Biden Set to Address the Nation Tonight
President Biden will address a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol tonight at 9:00 p.m., FOX56 will broadcast the speech live. FOX56's Jake Sarwar will have the latest, including reaction from a local invited guest and Congressman Dan Meuser.
Acting A.G. Michelle Henry statement on public school funding decision
PA (WOLF) — Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry released a statement Tuesday regarding the public school funding decision by the Commonwealth Court. On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Court declared Pennsylvania's public school funding "unconstitutional." ORIGINAL STORY | Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding. Acting A.G. Henry:. When...
The Volpe Report | Congressman Dan Meuser - Part 1
This week on The Volpe Report, Chuck speaks to Congressman Dan Meuser who represents Pennsylvania's 9th district. In this 2 part program, they discuss the election battle that occurred for Speaker of the House, the border crisis, and other important topics.
One Resident from the Poconos Attends State of the Union
WOLF — FOX56's Jake Sarwar spoke with one local resident who was at the State of the Union plus some reaction from a member of Congress. Just moments ago, President Biden concluded his second State of the Union speech. The annual message delivered by the President of the United...
