nippertown.com
Concert Review: Mac Saturn / Tibbals @ Empire Underground, 02/05/2023
Mac Saturn touched down at Empire Underground on Sunday, with Albany as the tenth stop of their Until The Money Runs Out tour. Hailing from Detroit, Mac Saturn is comprised of lead singer Carson Macc, Nick Barone (guitar/synth), Angelo Coppola (drums), Mike Moody (guitar), and Jive Moses (bass). Billy Tibbals accompanies the band as the opening act for their first major headlining tour, and he didn’t hold back to set the tone for a memorable and groovy night of music.
nippertown.com
Grateful Dead Plus Van Gogh in a Unique Experience, March 4
SCHENECTADY – On March 4, Sugar Productions will team up with the Van Gogh Expo to give you a show you’ve never experienced before. Music meets a unique “360 Degree” immersive art experience as Gratefully Yours takes over the Van Gogh Expo to merge music and art into one giant concert!
nippertown.com
ACT’s “Jump” Bridges Despair and Hope
ALBANY – A bridge between despair and hope. That may just be what the bridge in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump is meant to represent. At Albany Civic Theater’s production, it juts out over the audience as if it were a character itself. The central human character of the play is Fay, a young black woman whose family and life is in transition, and who seeks solace on the bridge that her mother took her to as a child.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 8, 2023)
“The Moral Panic Variety Hour” @ Avalon Lounge, Catskill. (7:00) “Wednesday Night Swing Dancing” with Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a...
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Nite Train (tribute to Thomasina Winslow) @ Caffe Lena, 2/4/23
SARATOGA SPRINGS – It was supposed to be a celebration. Due to the sudden death of Thomasina Winslow last month, this concert was bittersweet instead. What was initially scheduled to be a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the formation of Nite Train was quickly transformed into a memorial and celebration of the life of Thomasina Winslow, a noted performer of the blues and folk music in her own right, and most recently a member of Nite Train.
nippertown.com
Stockton Chamber Players to Play UAlbany PAC, Feb. 22
ALBANY – The UAlbany Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the Stockton Chamber Players on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30pm on the uptown University at Albany campus at 1400 Washington Avenue. Featuring clarinetist Christopher Di Santo, violinist Ruotao Mao and pianist Michael Sheadel, the trio will perform works by Charles Ives, Sergei Prokofiev, Francis Poulenc and Darius Milhaud.
