CT federal judge rules against enforcing Trump-era Medicaid cuts

Related
Federal judge rejects Florida Gov. DeSantis’ request to evaluate trans kids in Medicaid fight
The rule went into effect in August, and Hinkle refused in October to issue a preliminary injunction to block it.
Federal judge causes stir by hinting that Constitution might still protect abortion rights after SCOTUS ruling
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., suggested that courts may have been misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — and questioned whether there still may be a Constitutional right to abortion. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Bill Clinton...
beckerspayer.com
Federal judge rules against HHS — again — over surprise-billing arbitration rule
A federal judge in Texas has handed another win to the Texas Medical Association and medical providers nationwide against HHS over a challenge to the arbitration process between out-of-network providers and payers that was established under the No Surprises Act. On Feb. 6, U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle ruled that...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Florida may be a red state, but that didn’t stop 3.2 million people from signing up for Obamacare | Opinion
Healthcare is nonpartisan, it turns out. A kid’s broken arm has a way of obliterating political differences, the Editorial Board says.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.
According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Republicans call for temporary halt to new marijuana dispensaries
The bill would suspend new retail licenses until the state has more drug recognition experts.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Federal law no longer requires paperwork for some opioid use disorder prescriptions, but does require training
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Jan. 25, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced that a part of the federal omnibus bill removes a federal requirement for medical practitioners to submit a Notice of Intent to prescribe some medication. The DATA Waiver (X-Waiver) required practitioners to submit...
Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo
The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
WCNC
VERIFY: Millions of Americans will lose Medicaid, including some who are still eligible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans could be losing Medicaid coverage starting in April. This is because states will now have to begin checking enrollees' Medicaid eligibility, a process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 15 million...
205 Democrats Opposed Proposed Bill, Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID Wind-Down
A proposed bill, which would have required federal workers to return to their offices, was shot down by 205 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill, called the "Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID" Act, was met with strong opposition by many who argued that the measure was rushed and did not take into account the health and safety of federal employees.
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia State Senators introduce legislation banning TikTok from state devices
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State Senators have introduced legislation that would make Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order banning TikTok from state devices into law. Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31) made good on a promise he made in December 2022. In December, he released a statement calling...
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 0