Washington County, NY

WRGB

Man accused of posing as city employee, scamming resident out of thousands

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested an accused scammer, who they say posed as a city employee and bilked thousands from an older victim. Investigators say police received a complaint from a 75-year-old resident of Watervliet, who claimed the suspect, identified as Joseph N. Celenoe, claimed he worked for the City of Watervliet.
WATERVLIET, NY
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man arrested on multiple charges

RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
RUTLAND, VT
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny

On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant

RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Albany police arrest two people after shooting

Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Dog found struck in Colonie will be placed for adoption

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A dog found injured in Colonie on Sunday will be made available for adoption. Colonie police initially shared photos of the dog, a tri-color beagle with a pink tag, on Sunday, in an effort to locate her owner after the dog was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue.
COLONIE, NY

