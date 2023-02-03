Read full article on original website
Related
Gloversville men facing multiple charges after shooting incident, standoff
The New York State Police have arrested two Gloversville men after a shots fired incident and brief standoff in the city late Sunday night.
Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room
One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty.
WRGB
Man accused of posing as city employee, scamming resident out of thousands
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested an accused scammer, who they say posed as a city employee and bilked thousands from an older victim. Investigators say police received a complaint from a 75-year-old resident of Watervliet, who claimed the suspect, identified as Joseph N. Celenoe, claimed he worked for the City of Watervliet.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Fort Edward woman
A Fort Edward woman was arrested on Monday after police found her to be in possession of LSD following a traffic stop. Amy Jordan, 49, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man arrested on multiple charges
RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
PD: Troy man poses as Watervliet city worker in scam
On Dec. 28, 2022, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from a 75-year-old resident who said they were approached by Joseph N. Celeone, 40, of Troy, posing as a Watervliet city employee.
Rutland man allegedly hits victim in the face with a knife
A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny
On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
WNYT
Albany police arrest two people after shooting
Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
Glens Falls traffic stop nets cocaine, arrest
A Queensbury man is in county lockup after police found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
WNYT
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
State police mourns loss of K9 officer Amber
The New York State Police, and Albany-stationed Trooper Mark Castiglione Jr., lost a furry friend last week.
WCSO: Phone scammer alleging to be local pastor
The Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff's office says they've received two reports from separate scams in the past week.
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges, accused of burning, defecating in trailers, apartment
FORT PLAIN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Fort Plain man, accused of vandalizing two trailers and a nearby apartment under renovation. Back on November 30th, Fort Plain Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to vandalism of...
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
WRGB
Dog found struck in Colonie will be placed for adoption
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A dog found injured in Colonie on Sunday will be made available for adoption. Colonie police initially shared photos of the dog, a tri-color beagle with a pink tag, on Sunday, in an effort to locate her owner after the dog was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue.
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
Comments / 0