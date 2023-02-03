Read full article on original website
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Boating Economy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The four-day Chattanooga Boat Show at the Convention Center just came to a close this past weekend. If it had to do with water recreation, you found it here. Boats, kayaks, ski-dos, wake boards, everything. Something for all water enthusiasts, to include our nation’s finest....
WDEF
Suit Giveaway Ongoing at Salvation Army
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Over the next two days, the local Salvation Army will be giving away professional clothing to those in need. The event is open to the public and will serve anyone who needs a suit for a job interview. Those looking to shop the event can...
WDEF
Child and mother safe after vehicle rollover
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — A vehicle crashed and rolled over on I-75 Northbound early Tuesday morning. A child was trapped in the backseat, but East Ridge police were able to free the child. At around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle rolled over. The vehicle was upside down on a...
WDEF
Local Dispensary Owner Talks Safety Tips
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – News 12 spoke with local dispensary owner David Rutherford, who owns Journey Hemp in St. Elmo. Rutherford responded to the Lakeview Middle school incident. He said protecting kids from THC products is both the dispensary and the parent’s responsibility. For parents, one of the...
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
WDEF
CDOT announces emergency crane lift, road closure
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announced a road closure for W 26th Street. W 26th Street is between Market Street and Carr Street. It will be closed from February 7 at 5 p.m. until February 8 at 8 p.m. It will be due to an...
WDEF
Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
WDEF
Chattanooga road closures for February
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announced several road closures for the month of February. The road closures are due to construction projects. CDOT said all construction projects are weather permitting. Irvin Road is closed Monday, February 6 until Friday, February 10 due to sewer repairs....
WDEF
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
WDEF
Semi-truck rolls over guardrail, driver trapped inside
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — An 18-wheeler rolled over a guardrail on Cagle Mountain Monday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. They said the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck. The truck wrecked on State Route 111 of Cagle Mountain. Officials said this was just above the...
WDEF
Walker County Town Hall addresses Brownfields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) — At a town hall tonight, Walker County officials will speak on a new program that will address the topic of brownfields. A $500,000 grant gifted to Walker County by the Environmental Protection Agency will allow up to thirty brownfield sites to be properly identified and cleaned.
WDEF
Lakeview Middle School student brings THC edibles, distributes
UPDATE: More information has been obtained from a Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office report. School faculty also retrieved a vape pen without a cartridge from the 11-year-old. The student is a sixth grader at the school. He told school faculty that he ate some edibles and gave some to his...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD Investigate Shooting on Dorris Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to a call late last night regarding a person shot near 4300 Dorris Avenue. . Dispatchers received the call around 12:21am and officers were on the scene shortly. Officers learned that the victim, a 22 year-old black female, had been taken to...
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDEF
Woman arrested for DUI after striking pedestrian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Chattanooga early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga police. CPD said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Shortly after 12 a.m., a 19-year-old was attempting to get into her vehicle on Chestnut Street. A passing vehicle struck...
WDEF
Social justice group protests outside City Hall
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Local social justice organization Concerned Citizens for Justice rallied outside Chattanooga City Hall Tuesday night. They’re furious about the death of Tyre Nichols and what they call “police terrorism.”. The group posted Sunday on social media that, quote, “the entire system of policing must...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
WDEF
Doris Bruce Kelly remembered, honored by City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — During Tuesday night’s Chattanooga City Council meeting, both council members and attendees honored Mrs. Doris Bruce Kelly — a St. Elmo resident who spent more than 100 years in the community. At the intersection of Tennessee and West 46th in St. Elmo, a commemorative...
WDEF
Gas Prices Fall in Chattanooga
Gas Prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.2 cents per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of 170 stations in our community. We also learned prices in Chattanooga are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.92 per...
WDEF
Suspect Arrested in connection to fatal shooting on 6th Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — According to a press release from Chattanooga PD, 31 years-old Jamal Adams was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that took place last week. Adams is believed to have shot Matthew Overby at 6th street on the 1st of February, and was taken into...
