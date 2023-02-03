Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Texoma groceries restock shelves after ice storm
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Icy roads and highways kept many Texoma supermarkets from keeping their shelves fully stocked during last week's winter storm. Durant's Green Spray Market kept most foods in stock, but they — like other area grocery stores — struggled with staples like bread and milk.
KTEN.com
Grayson Commissioners raise awareness of teen dating violence
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Commissioners proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month at their Tuesday meeting. "Between 2014 and 2018, the State of Texas lost 31 young women age 19 and under," said Mickinze VanHerpen, primary prevention coordinator at the Grayson Crisis Center. The...
KTEN.com
Sixth grader to represent Grayson County in regional spelling bee
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Six students from across Grayson County competed Tuesday afternoon to win the chance to represent the county in the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee next month. After eight rounds of spelling, 11-year-old Olivia Lowery from B. McDaniel Intermediate School in Denison came out on top....
KTEN.com
Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
KTEN.com
Cow dies after testing positive for rabies in Cooke County
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Cooke County authorities say a 10 year old cow has died after being infected with rabies. The farm was home to a heard of 39 cows and was located in the northwest sector of Cooke County. The Denison Animal Welfare Group responded to the news,...
KTEN.com
Sherman boys sweep Denison in season series
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcat boys beat Denison for a second time this season, pulling out a 59-48 win. Sherman improves to 10-14 this season, 5-4 in district play.
KTEN.com
Durant police say farewell to retired K-9 officer
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department is mourning the loss of Bors, a retired K-9 officer who died over the weekend. There was a memorial sendoff Monday for one of the city's most loyal officers. K-9 Bors is credited with cracking down on those who tried to...
KTEN.com
Denison beats rival Sherman to grab final playoff spot
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - It does not get much bigger than Denison and Sherman going head-to-head, but the stakes were even higher than usual Tuesday night, with a playoff spot on the line for both teams. Denison led by 10 at halftime, and had to fight off a furious Sherman...
KTEN.com
Caddo football duo signs NLI
CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - Two Caddo football players signed their national letters of intent Tuesday afternoon. Offensive tackle Konnor Williams signed with McPherson College in Kansas. Wide receiver Kaden Danderson is also headed to Kansas to play with Southwestern College.
KTEN.com
Johnston County Sheriff decries 'soft on crime' policies
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Johnston County Sheriff's office recently had an encounter with undocumented immigrants. It's not the first time, and officials believe the trafficking of immigrants is linked to Oklahoma's problem of illegal marijuana grow farms. "Illegal immigrants that are funneled across the border, they owe...
KTEN.com
Three Denison athletes sign to play in college
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Three Denison Yellow Jackets signed on Tuesday to play collegiate athletics. Congratulations to:. - Garland Parker (Prairie View A&M Baseball) - Joshua Kurtenbach (Mary Hardin-Baylor Football) - Kanyon Ives (West Texas A&M Football)
KTEN.com
MSC sweeps Seminole State, men win 98-84
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) - Murray State College hosted Seminole State on Monday evening. The men grab the win 98-84 moving to 8-15 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
